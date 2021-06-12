TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik, is a Free Fire thunder creator who runs the YouTube channel, “TWO SIDE GAMERS,” alongside TSG Jash. The channel throughout the interim has 7.9 million subscribers.

This textual content takes a search at TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats, alongside facet his K/D ratio, headshots, and more.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik’s lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has performed 11618 squad video video games and has gained on 2269 occasions, translating to a snatch fee of 19.53%. He has 26868 kills and 5370 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.87 and a headshot fee of 19.99%.

The thunder creator has 259 victories in 2362 duo video video games, asserting a snatch fee of 10.96%. With 4512 kills and 726 headshots on this mode, he has a K/D ratio of two.15 and a headshot fee of 16.09%.

TSG Ritik has performed 898 solo video video games and has triumphed in 61 of them, making his snatch fee 6.79%. He has 1852 foes and 532 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.21 and a headshot fee of 28.73%.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik’s ranked stats

TSG Ritik has 21 Booyahs in 104 squad matches throughout the uncommon ranked season, asserting a snatch fee of 20.19%. With a K/D ratio of three.98 and a headshot fee of 24.24%, he has 330 kills and 80 headshots on this mode.

The YouTuber has additionally performed 5 ranked duo video video games however is however to secure a victory. He has 8 kills and 4 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.60 and a headshot fee of fifty%.

TSG Ritik has performed 4 ranked solo matches however is however to register a snatch. He bagged 10 kills and 5 headshots on this mode, with a K/D ratio of two.50 and a headshot fee of fifty%.

Mark: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to exchange as a result of the thunder creator continues to play more video video games in Garena Free Fire.

TSG Ritik’s YouTube channel

As talked about prior to, TSG Ritik co-runs the channel TWO SIDE GAMERS with TSG Jash. There are throughout the interim 1250 movies on the channel, with over 1.18 billion blended views.

TWO SIDE GAMERS has collected 420k subscribers and 87 million views throughout the ultimate 30 days. Readers can click on on this hyperlink to have a examine out the YouTube channel.

TSG Ritik’s social media handles

