Tszyu vs Gausha live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere



Australia’s Tim Tszyu is well on his way to a world title shot, but one man could greatly upset Tszyu’s chances of a belt should things go his way on Saturday night. Tszyu, son of boxing legend and hall-of-famer Kostya Tszyu, will face off against American challenger Terrell Gausha on March 26.

The fight is available on Showtime, which is offering a FREE trial in the US. For Aussies, it’s available on Kayo via Main Event. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Tszyu vs Gausha free live stream from anywhere with a VPN. Read on for how to watch Tszyu vs Gausha from anywhere.

The 27-year-old Tszyu holds an impressive record of 20-0, taking 15 of his wins by knockout. This fight against Gausha (22-2-1) will mark Tszyu’s US debut, and represents a risk to the Aussie who has already been named the mandatory challenger for Brian Castano’s WBO super welterweight title.

But in Tszyu’s own words, he likes to remain active in the division. He had three fights last year, while the 34-year-old Gausha fought just once in the same time period, in a fight that lasted two rounds before Gausha won by TKO.

Whoever gets their glove raised on March 26 is likely to see their next fight against the winner of the Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo rematch, and a shot at the WBO belt.

Tszyu vs Gausha will be held at The Armory in Minneapolis, and it’s going to be one of the fights of the year – so follow our guide below to watch a Tszyu vs Gausha live stream online from anywhere.

We’ve recommended Showtime as the best place for US viewers to live stream Tszyu vs Gausha, but you might run into a problem trying to access it if you’re outside of the US – this is because of geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you’ll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence – thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Sadly there’s no confirmed broadcaster for Tszyu vs Gausha in the UK at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Tszyu vs Gausha full card

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha – super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs Joseph Adorno – lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Jose Velasco – super lightweight

Joseph Spencer vs Ravshan Hudaynazarov – middleweight