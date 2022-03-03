Sports

TTE Throw down National Champion From Train, Players pole on floor, such an incident has happened with Army personnel too

Senior athletes, including national record holder Subramani Siva, are upset over Wednesday's incident. Shiva, who serves the Army, says he too has faced similar problems while carrying his equipment in trains.

A train ticket examiner (TTE) at Kollam railway station forcibly deboarded a sportsperson who won a gold medal in the national competition of pole vault. Tamil Nadu’s Pavitra Venkatesh won the pole vault gold on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Indian Open Jump Championship in Trivandrum.

However, their happiness was short-lived. In fact, when this young player was returning to her home in Salem, she along with 4 other athletes of the academy was forced to de-board the train at Kollam Junction. Pavitra Venkatesh’s only mistake was that he had tied his pole to the railing of the train window.

TTE had objection to this matter. The five athletes remained stranded at the station until they were cleared by the railway authorities. Only then could he travel to his hometown (Salem). The problem may have been resolved, but youths who have to make repeated calls for help are feeling scared and disappointed.

Pavigya told ‘The Indian Express’, ‘The railway police were waiting for us in Kollam. The way he treated us was disrespectful. It was as if we had been caught stealing. They untied our poles and threw them on the ground. The way we were asked to get off the train was embarrassing. People were staring at us. All this happened to me just a day after I became the national champion.

Pavitra Venkatesh (second from left) along with four other companions wait for the approval of railway officials at Kollam station after being forcibly removed from the train.

Explain that the fiber-glass used by national level athletes pole The length can be from 3 to 5 meters. Since every athlete has a pole suited to his specification in length and flexibility. In such a situation, pole vaulters have no option but to carry the equipment to the competition venue on their own.

Senior athletes, including national record holder Subramani Siva, are upset due to Wednesday’s incident. Shiva, who has served the army, says that this was not an isolated incident. They have also faced similar problems while carrying their equipment in trains.

Shiva said, “Such incidents will stop the youth from participating in sports. Carrying equipment is already a huge task and railway officials often make it difficult. I feel sad and helpless that despite being a national record holder, I cannot do anything.

Last year, while returning to Chennai from Warangal, Siva was asked to de-board with his equipment. The matter was later resolved by senior army officers. He said, ‘I am an army man and can speak boldly, but what about little kids who are just starting out? This kind of behavior is unacceptable. I spoke to Pavitra and the kids and I felt really bad.

After the incident was brought to the notice of senior officials, the railways issued a statement saying that the ticket collector had raised the objection due to the ‘probable’ risk that the train might hit a pole, signaling post or any other object while running. Huh.

The statement said, ‘Southern Railway has always Play and promoted game development. Many of our pole vaulters carry their equipment inside the train by properly securing it with proper information to the TTE. TTE has always helped them.

In a statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer B Guggenson, the concerned ticket collector has been consulted and has been asked to handle such situations more sensitively and tactfully. We have told TTE that they athletes Should have spoken well to him and clarified the situation.


