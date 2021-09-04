ttfi Question Manika Batra: ttfi Question Manika Batra serious time against national coach: ‘Why is Manik Batra silent for 5 months? What was stopping them from doing so?

Highlights Manika has been issued a show cause notice for discipline

TTFI general secretary Arun Banerjee asked this question

Coach Soumyadeep has been asked to respond to Manika’s allegations

New Delhi

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has questioned the timing of allegations against star player Manika Batra’s national coach Soumyadeep Roy that he tried to lose in the Olympic qualifiers in March this year.

TTFI says why Manika remained silent on the matter for five months and made the allegations after a show cause notice due to discipline. Manika made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the third round at the Tokyo Olympics. But she had to face defeat at the hands of Sofia Polkonova of Austria there.

The controversy erupted after Manika refused to enlist the help of national coach Roy during a singles match in Tokyo and her personal coach Samay Paranjape was denied permission. On his return from Tokyo, TTFI issued a show cause notice to Manika on disciplinary charges.

TTFI general secretary Arun Banerjee said that when Manika’s coach Paranjape was not allowed, there was no way for him to guide Manika. Banerjee said national coach Roy has been asked to respond to Manika’s allegations and he will send his reply by Monday.

“TTFI has always looked after the interests of the players, so when Manika asked permission to take her coach Paranjape to Tokyo, we did so immediately,” the general secretary said. “If a player thinks he can do better by staying with his personal coach, why bother? He questioned Manika’s logic of staying quiet for five months.

Banerjee said, ‘Why did she remain silent for so long? He made these allegations when we sent him a show cause notice for discipline. Why didn’t Manika tell us this in March? What was stopping them from doing so? ‘