Tuberville excited for USFL’s start, offers advice to players looking for shot at the pros



The United States Football League (USFL) is ready for the kickoff, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Especially in his backyard, is excited about getting the league back.

The USFL will start with the Birmingham Stallions with the New Jersey Generals on Saturday night. This will be the first game of the league’s spring season. Each game will be played at the Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham. The games will be broadcast on FOX and NBC.

Tuberville, the former head coach of Auburn and several other college football programs, told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview that he was happy for young players to take the field and prove themselves in the upstart league.

“First of all, it’s good to get it back. I don’t care where it is to be honest with you because there are a lot of kids out there who make boundaries in the big leagues, especially for linemen. Linemen take a lot of technology from college to pro,” Tuberville said. Says. “A lot of people can’t keep their feet on the door and I think it will really help a lot of linemen on both sides, but it will help in every position.

“It will allow the quarterbacks to improve and get better and create some depth. The quarterbacks in the NFL don’t have much depth. Those behind the first-team quarterbacks never play. I think that’s the big advantage. We It was needed. “

Tuberville predicted that many fans would be on the stand for the games.

The defensive stadium is located in central Birmingham and is home to the UAB football program. The stadium can seat more than 47,000 people. Legion Field was once known as the “Football Capital of the South”. The stadium can seat more than 71,000 people. Ticket prices are reasonably set at নিয়মিত 10 per person with each regular-season game and kids get it for free.

In addition, Tuberville said it would help them develop their skills at every level of football – not just the players.

“For many of these guys in the early 20’s and late 20’s, the opportunity to take one more shot to get to the next level is a huge advantage. It’s not just for the players. The coaches have the opportunity. There’s a lot of difference between crime and defensive play, a lot of man coverage. Many of these kids in college have the opportunity to work on their strategies in terms of man coverage, “says Tuberville.

“It will help the officers. There will be young officers who will be placed in it and it will follow the rules of the NFL, and they will have to work under those guidelines, which are different in college, and I think it will make it even better.”

The Alabama senator also offered some tips for players who are ready to take to the field over the next few months.

“It’s a short season. Take full advantage of it and work on your strategy. Even before practice, after practice, during practice,” he added. “There’s a short-term frame for these young kids who come out of college early who made it and cut or didn’t make it. There’s a short-term frame for them. [to say], ‘Okay, I’m going to give the last shot. And this USFL will give me that shot. I will take full advantage of it. I’m going to see the film, and we’ll try to get to that next step. ‘ Because after a few years, your deadline has passed, and they won’t be able to do it. It’s something they need to take advantage of in a short time. “

Tuberville was 159-99 as head coach at the college. She starred in Ole Miss (1995-98), Auburn (1999-2008), Texas Tech (2010-12) and Cincinnati (2013-16). He was SEC coach in 1997 and 2004 and helped the Tigers to a SEC championship in 2004. Auburn was unbeaten that season.

The season starts on Saturday night and ends on 3 July.