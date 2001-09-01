Tubi TV 4.14.1 APK for Android – Download



Watch thousands of hit movies and TV series for free. Tubi is 100% legal unlimited streaming, with no credit cards and no subscription required. Choose what you want. You want to watch it, with fewer ads than regular TV. Tubi is the largest free streaming service featuring award-winning movies and TV series. There is something for everybody. From comedy to drama, kids to classics, and niche favorites such as Korean dramas, anime, and British series. Download now and start streaming entertainment for free today.

Tubi adds free HD shows and movies every week, So you’ll never run out of entertainment to stream on the go (and at home!). Our goal is to free as many categories of TV shows and movies as we can so you don’t have to pay for online entertainment (like you do for other streaming services). Not only are our movies and online TV shows always free and available anywhere but they’re also highly rated on IMDb. All of our categories are free to choose from, including New Releases, and Anime TV series that you can’t find on other popular subscription video apps. Our Anime collection has Naruto, Yu-gi-oh, Cowboy Bebop, and much more.

Why torrent content when you could stream your favorite movies and TV shows with us all the movies listed in the application’s catalog are completely legal and hosted on the Tubi TV servers. In other words, nothing is hosted on YouTube or other sites. And all the Tubi TV movies play directly on the Tubi TV player. Tubi TV is an excellent application for watching movies and series.

Tubi Features:

Watch HD Movies & TV Shows with the Biggest Hollywood Stars.

Watch online entertainment from your favorite Hollywood studios.

Discover amazing international hits and hidden gems.

Create a personal queue to bookmark which videos you want to watch.

Free video streaming for every movie and TV show – Never pay a subscription.

Explore fresh anime, Korean dramas, telenovelas, reality shows and more.

Get a daily does of celeb and legal drama with daily episodes of Paternity Court and Wendy Williams.

Cast to your TV with Chrome-cast and Airplay.

Check out new videos added every week.

View on your Android device as well as your connected TV (Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku devices, Playstation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, etc.) and online at www.tubitv.com.

Continue watching videos exactly where you left off on any device.

Watch entertainment in your favorite categories and genres like: Drama Genre, Comedy Genre, Action Genre, Horror Genre, Anime (New Anime, and Next Day!)

Anime (New Anime, and Next Day!), Spanish Language (Telenovela), Korean Movies,… And much, much more from Hollywood, Japan, and Korea.

Download Tubi TV today and welcome to the FREE TV and movie revolution.