Tucker Carlson slams Mark Milley for calling Trump a ‘threat to national security’ after January 6 riots

Tucker Carlson has slammed Mark Milley as a ‘traitor’ after a new book claims the Joint Chiefs of Staff told officials that Trump was ‘a serious threat to national security’ and ‘by physical force’ may need to be dealt with.

According to the book, Peril, Milley told officials at the National Military Command Center that he “reported to him, not the elected President of the United States,” and that he “was not to obey any orders without first consulting him.” .’

He also made secret calls with China behind Trump’s back in an effort to prevent war, and attempted to limit Trump’s ability to launch Nukes, a book of claims by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

‘How do you describe it? “Deep State” isn’t strong enough,’ Carlson said on his show Tuesday. ‘It’s treason. It is a crime.’

On September 14, Tucker Carlson Tonight hosted elaborate meetings in which Milley reportedly told senior military officials that Trump was “a serious threat to national security”, and that he may need to be handled with “physical force”. Is.

At a later January meeting, Carlson claimed, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley (pictured) allegedly told officials at the National Military Command Center that he ‘reported to them, not to the elected President of the United States. ,’ asked them to ‘not follow’. Order without consulting him first’

Carlson said, ‘For those who say they are worried about authoritarianism coming to America, well, here it is. ‘That’s it. authoritarian government. The government is ready to use violence to maintain its rule by unelected, irresponsible leaders.

Carlson told his audience that Milley told officials in the first meeting that Trump’s behavior jeopardized the “stability of the republic.”

Millie reportedly had similar conversations with CIA Director Gina Haspel, NSA Chief Paul Nakasone, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Haspel reportedly warned Milley that America was ‘on’ [its] The path of a right-wing coup.

“Donald Trump dares to question the election results,” Carlson said bluntly. ‘For this, Milley explained, the United States military may be required to use physical force against the president.’

Milley reportedly told the assembly that ‘[they] There were boys with guns.’

Milley reportedly called on Chinese General Li Zuocheng, with whom he had been associated for five years, without informing the president, to reassure him that the US government was ‘stable’.

Carlson said, ‘General Lee, I want to assure you… everything will be all right.’

‘We’re not going to attack you or do any kinetic operations… If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It will come as no surprise.’

Carlson said the call was ‘treason’ and a ‘crime’.

‘Accordingly, our nation’s top defense official secretly colluded with our main military rival to undermine the elected President of the United States. How do you describe it? “Deep State” is not strong enough.’

He raided other officers who ‘knew this was happening,’ adding that ‘our intelligence agencies almost certainly listened to Mark Milley’s call.’

‘If they could read emails from a … show on Fox, how did they know the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was talking to a senior Chinese general and what they were saying? Almost 100 percent. Still the NSA did nothing.

Carlson called on other media outlets to portray the alleged behavior in a more respectable light. NBC Told It To ‘Stop'[ed] Trump abuses nuclear weapons, war with China.

He played the segment of TV news broadcast today: Rick Stengel, a MSNBC man, said that Milley was a ‘hero’ who ‘behaved heroically’.

Carlson called on other media outlets such as NBC for portraying the alleged behavior in a more respectable light. He played the segment of TV news broadcast today: Rick Stengel, a MSNBC one, said that Miley (pictured) was a ‘hero’ who had ‘heralded’.

‘But what [Milley] It was made sure the railing was in place so I give him high marks for it based on what was described in the book,’ Lieutenant General Mark Hartling told CNN.

Former General Barry McCaffrey told MSNBC: ‘We were in a time of extraordinary danger. ‘I think Miley will be treated favorably by history.’

‘He rejoiced’ [Democracy] Finished,’ Carlson said. “They are delighted to see Mark Milley secretly conspiring with the Chinese military to end civilian control of our Pentagon.” This is the government they want. You must not forget this.’

During his segment, Carlson suggested that officials should instead be concerned about a ‘coup’ of ‘unelected government employees’, ‘invalidating the votes of millions of US citizens’.