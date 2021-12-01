Tucson Moves to Fire Officer Seen Fatally Shooting Man in Wheelchair



“The entire video and a review of the situation will support his position,” Mr Story said, admitting he had not personally seen the entire video footage. “I just saw the cut-and-paste dog-and-pony show presented by Chief Magnus.”

The clash ended in Lowes, but began at Walmart on the street, police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, a Walmart employee contacted Mr. Remington, who worked as a security officer at the retailer, and said that a man in a motorized wheelchair had stolen the toolbox, Chief Magnus said.

The employee said he had asked Mr Richards for a receipt for the toolbox, according to the chief. “Instead of acknowledging,” said Chief Magnus. Richards stabbed him and said, ‘Here is your receipt.’ Officer Remington wanted Mr Richards to stop and surrender his knife. Mr Richards refused to comply, and instead Walmart and Loves proceeded through the parking lot. “

According to a Walmart employee, Mr. Richards had said, “If you want me to put down the knife, you have to shoot me,” Chief Magnus said.

Officer Remington and another officer warned the man not to come to Lowes, Chief Magnus said. “When Mr Richards failed to stop, Officer Remington fired nine rounds and struck him in the back and side.”

Brick p. Stortz III, a lawyer who recently represented Mr. Richards in criminal cases, including allegations of trafficking illegal immigrants, said his client had a long rap sheet of him as a teenager in which he was found guilty of the charges and attempts. First class murder.

Mr Stortz described his former client as having a number of physical problems sitting in a wheelchair, including a hip replacement operation and “some infection problems.” He said Mr Richards’ shooting was “terrible and top notch”.