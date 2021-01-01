Tulip Mania: What is Tulip Mania?

The example of tulipmania is now used as an example for other speculative assets such as cryptocurrency or dotcom stock.

Some historians have argued that the actual tulip bubble was too small, but later storytellers exaggerated it.

Understanding Tulipmania

Tulips first came to Western Europe in the late 1500s and became a fashionable status symbol for wealthy Dutch merchants. Some bulbs were found growing with unexpected ‘broken’ colors which were extremely valuable due to their rarity. When farming techniques improved, more and more people started collecting and betting tulip bulbs. Eventually, stock traders joined, so that the average price of a flower would be higher than the annual income of a skilled worker and at that time the price of some houses. Prices then peaked and then suddenly crashed within a week, destroying several tulip sellers. Tulipmania (also known as the Dutch Tulip Bulb Market Bubble) is a model for the normal cycle of the economic bubble.