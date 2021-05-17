Tulsa #Race #Massacre #Commission #Ousts #Oklahoma #Governor

“How do you reconcile your membership on the Centennial Commission along with your assist of a legislation that’s basically opposite to the mission of reconciliation and restoration?” Mr. Armstrong wrote within the letter, dated Tuesday.

The legislation bans Oklahoma academics and faculty directors from requiring or making a part of a course numerous ideas about race. The banned ideas embody the notion that any particular person “by advantage of his or her race or intercourse is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether or not consciously or unconsciously.”

It additionally bans instructing of the ideas that an individual, “by advantage of his or her race or intercourse, bears duty for actions dedicated prior to now by different members of the identical race or intercourse” and that “meritocracy or traits akin to a tough work ethic are racist or sexist or have been created by members of a specific race to oppress members of one other race.”

The legislation additionally says that college students in Oklahoma’s public larger training system can’t be required to have interaction “in any type of necessary gender or sexual range coaching or counseling.”

“Now, greater than ever, we’d like insurance policies that carry us collectively — not rip us aside,” Mr. Stitt mentioned in a videotaped statement explaining his signing of the invoice. “As governor, I firmly consider that not one cent of taxpayer cash must be used to outline and divide younger Oklahomans about their race or intercourse.”

He added that the invoice endorsed the instructing of the state’s tutorial requirements, which have been written by Oklahoma educators, and embody occasions just like the Tulsa race bloodbath, the emergence of Black Wall Avenue, Oklahoma Metropolis lunch counter sit-ins and the Path of Tears.

“We are able to and may train this historical past with out labeling a younger little one as an oppressor or requiring she or he really feel guilt or disgrace, based mostly on their race or intercourse,” Mr. Stitt mentioned.