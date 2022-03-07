Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne hits incredible buzzer-beater for victory over UCF



Tulsa and UCF College have prepared basketball fans for the Sunday March Madness.

In the final game of the regular season Golden Hurricane, Jericho gave the horn clutch. Tulsa, who entered the game with just nine wins, needed a miracle shot from Horn and he gave it to them.

UCF’s Darius Perry missed a free throw that would put the Knights three points ahead. Horn grabbed the rebound, dribbled on the floor and prayed before going to the halfcourt.

It went in.

Tulsa won the game 73-72 and picked up its 10th win in the process.

“Of course, Jeremy’s shot was incredible. The team is working so hard, so it’s nice to see something positive happen for them,” Golden Hurricane coach Frank Heath said after the game.

“It will rank right there with Elijah Joyner’s shot against Wichita State a few years ago. However, it’s incredible in what we’ve done this season. We keep fighting. It wasn’t pretty but we kept fighting. “We’re lucky they missed a few free throws, and we’ve had enough, got a few rebounds. We had some breaks that we didn’t get this year, so it was nice to see some go our way.”

It was time for the senior day for the game-winning horn.

The undergraduate transfer took place in Colorado last season, helping the Buffaloes to bid for an NCAA tournament. He played for Nebraska and Tulsa from 2016-2020 before playing in Colorado and later rejoined Tulsa.

Tulsa has averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 32 games this season.