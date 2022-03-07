Sports

Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne hits incredible buzzer-beater for victory over UCF

18 seconds ago
Tulsa and UCF College have prepared basketball fans for the Sunday March Madness.

In the final game of the regular season Golden Hurricane, Jericho gave the horn clutch. Tulsa, who entered the game with just nine wins, needed a miracle shot from Horn and he gave it to them.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeria Horn (41) watches a ball pass during a basketball game between UCF Knights and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on February 14, 2022 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

(Andrew Barsh / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

UCF’s Darius Perry missed a free throw that would put the Knights three points ahead. Horn grabbed the rebound, dribbled on the floor and prayed before going to the halfcourt.

It went in.

Tulsa won the game 73-72 and picked up its 10th win in the process.

No. 20 Illinois Bit No. 24 Iowa to share the Big Ten title

“Of course, Jeremy’s shot was incredible. The team is working so hard, so it’s nice to see something positive happen for them,” Golden Hurricane coach Frank Heath said after the game.

UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jereiah Horn (41) during a basketball game between UCF Knights and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on February 14, 2022.

(Andrew Barsh / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

“It will rank right there with Elijah Joyner’s shot against Wichita State a few years ago. However, it’s incredible in what we’ve done this season. We keep fighting. It wasn’t pretty but we kept fighting. “We’re lucky they missed a few free throws, and we’ve had enough, got a few rebounds. We had some breaks that we didn’t get this year, so it was nice to see some go our way.”

It was time for the senior day for the game-winning horn.

The undergraduate transfer took place in Colorado last season, helping the Buffaloes to bid for an NCAA tournament. He played for Nebraska and Tulsa from 2016-2020 before playing in Colorado and later rejoined Tulsa.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeria Horn reacts after scoring a three-point basketball goal against Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at the Moody Coliseum on February 23, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

(Chris Jones-USA Today Sports)

Tulsa has averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 32 games this season.

