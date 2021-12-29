Tulsi cultivation will make good profit

Tulsi plant has religious and medicinal value in India. It is known as Tulsi in Hindi, Bahubhanjari in Sanskrit and Holy Basil in English. Tulsi plant, which is rich in many medicinal properties, is found in almost all homes. Those who believe in Hinduism also worship it, but if you want, you can earn a lot of profit by cultivating it. At present, many medicines, soaps, shampoos etc. are made from it. Due to this the demand for Tulsi products has increased significantly.

Tulsi cultivation is good in less fertile land in which there is proper arrangement for drainage. Sandy loam soils are very suitable for this. It has both tropical and tropical climate. Tulsi is cultivated by seed but in cultivation the seed should not be sown directly. First its nursery should be prepared. Later it should be planted. The best time to plant Tulsi plant in the field is in July. Plants should be planted at a distance of 45 by 45 cm. Light irrigation is necessary immediately after planting the plants.

Watering is to be done at least once a week or as per requirement. Its first weeding should be done one month after transplanting. Second weeding should be done three to four weeks after the first weeding. When the leaves of the plants become big then their harvesting starts. It is important to harvest at the right time. Failure to do so will affect the amount of oil. Due to flowering on the plant, the amount of oil also decreases, so when the flowers start flowering on the plant, they should be started harvesting during that time. You can sell your goods through a market agent. You can also contact the buyers by going to the market directly. In this way one can earn 25 to 30 thousand rupees in one bigha.

Presentation: Sushil Raghav

The post Tulsi Cultivation Will Make Good Profits appeared first on Jansatta.

#Tulsi #cultivation #good #profit