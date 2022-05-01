Tulsi Gabbard suggests Obama behind ‘Ministry of Truth,’ says Biden just ‘front man’



Former Hawaiian envoy Tulsi Gabbard suggested that former President Barack Obama was behind efforts to establish a disinformation governance board, which he compared to George Orwell’s famous “Truth Ministry.”

“Biden is just a front man,” Gabbard said on Twitter on Sunday. “Obama, April 21: Social media censors don’t go far enough, so the government has to take action. Six days later, Homeland Security launches the ‘Ministry of Truth’ (aka Disinformation Governance Board).”

Republicans accuse mayor of insulting ‘distorted information’ board, ‘legitimate criticism’ with demand information

Gabbard, a Democrat, was referring to Obama’s speech at Stanford University last week, where he argued that technology companies have a hard time controlling their own content and called for more oversight.

“The good news is that almost all major technology platforms now accept some responsibility for the content of their platforms and they are investing in a large team of people to monitor it,” Obama said during the speech. “Given the sheer volume of content, this strategy may seem like a hawk-and-mole game.”

Obama said he believed the agency’s staff was “sincere” in its efforts to curb violent content and hate speech, but argued that more needs to be done to help agencies limit such posts.

“But content restraint can clearly limit the distribution of dangerous content, but it doesn’t go far enough,” Obama said.

Obama’s comments came after the Biden administration created a disinformation governance board headed by the Department of Homeland Security aimed at fighting online confusion.

“The goal is to pool the resources of the DHS,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Wednesday.

Mayerkas added that the board will focus heavily on limiting the spread of confusion before the mid-2022 election, but critics have expressed concern about the impact of the board’s freedom of speech.

“The federal government has no business creating a true ministry,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arch., Said last week, using the same board nickname as Gabbard. “The Department of Homeland Security’s ‘Disinformation Board’ is unconstitutional and non-American, and I will introduce a bill to defend it.”