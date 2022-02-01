Tulsi Kumar’s song Tumse Pyaar Karke release now! Tumse Pyaar Karke song released, Tulsi Kumar will do a blast in Valentine’s Week!

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings to its audience a love song Tumse Pyaar Karke, which takes you through the first love feeling and the ups and downs of love. The music video of the song, composed by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, features Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon. Composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunal Verma, this love song is directed by Navjeet Buttar. The song depicts the story of two youngsters who fall in love during a journey and then their romantic journey from there. begins.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar says, “Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar have a great musical chemistry and they both have a sweetness in their voices which is perfect for a song like ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’. Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon. The song has rocked it with its onscreen chemistry.”

Tulsi Kumar says, “This song captures the feeling of young love and first love. This song will surely take you back to the beautiful memories of the bygone days. And is Innocent, Tulsi Kumar’s voice as a female singer fits very well for this song. We hope the audience will like this song.”

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says, “We had a lot of fun while shooting for this song and it’s a great pleasure for me to work with Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar and Bhushan sir.” Ihana Dhillon believes, “This song brought back my old memories and I am sure that the audience will feel the same when they see this song.” Director Navjit Buttar says,

“We shot ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ in the North. The song takes the audience through the story of two young men who search for love on an adventurous journey. The memories of this journey stay with them and everything they experience is beautifully depicted through the song.”

Payal Dev says, “Tumse Pyar Kar gives off very classic and old school romantic vibes.” Kunal Verma says, “The beauty of this song lies in its simplicity, its lyrics are simple but touch the heart.” Tulsi Pyaar Karke, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, has sung the song by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon will be seen in the music video of this song directed by Navjeet Butter. The song was released on 1st February on T-Series YouTube channel.

