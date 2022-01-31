Tulsi Kumar’s special song ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ will come out on Valentine’s Day! Tulsi Kumar’s special offer ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ will come out on Valentine’s Day, teaser release!

Entertainment

Tulsi Kumar is soon all set to remind you of your teen age love with her latest release, ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal are coming together once again for this love song. This Valentine’s Day, Tulsi is bringing a love song written by Kunal Verma for her fans. Payal Dev has composed this beautiful song.

Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon, ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ will take the viewers to the young love and its innocence and purity. Tulsi Kumar says, “February is truly the month of love and Valentine’s Day is about to come.”

Tumse Pyaar Karke’ this song captures the rush and intoxication of being in love. This is a very beautiful, simple and melodious song to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

Tulsi Pyaar Karke, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, has sung the song by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon will be seen in the music video of this song directed by Navjeet Butter.

The song will be released on 1st February on T-Series YouTube channel. After this it is going to be a complete blast. At this time Tulsi Kumar is continuously giving chartbuster songs and she is very much liked.

Bollywood Singer Tulsi Kumar’s special song ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ will come out on Valentine’s Day! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 17:01 [IST]

