Tune in to Podcast Opera Pros
“Area Code” is an increasingly popular podcast. But what else do opera professionals listen to? Here are some recommendations. (His comments have been edited and summarized by email.)
Merin Lazian, co-creator and lead producer of “Area Code”:
I’ve enjoyed the podcasts produced by Glyndebourne Opera and LA Opera, as well as the new podcast from the San Francisco Opera called “North Stage Door”. The Met’s other podcast, “In Focus,” is a great source of information about the history and context of various operas.
Another music podcast I enjoy, which includes some operas but isn’t opera-specific, is “Soul Music” from the BBC. It’s a bit like “area code”, with each episode consisting of several people talking about a song and capturing its emotional resonance. But when I’m out for a run, there’s no Maria Callas or Marion Anderson, just Madonna and Michael Jackson.
Nicky Spence, tenor, to play Laka in “Genufa” starting Tuesday at the Royal Opera House in London:
Opera singers often suffer from earworms from the music we’re in the middle of learning or performing, so I often take solace in the world of spoken podcasts. I’m a big fan of Jess Gillum’s podcast “This Classical Life,” where she talks with a fellow young musician about classical music in a really accessible way. They don’t try to make classical music hip, but they are great with some great material. This is the perfect entryway in style.
Another lovely, informative podcast is “AA Opera!” Led by two young ladies – Aish and Avi – who manage to interview the names of the hottest stars in the opera, but it’s as if you’re sitting at their kitchen table, who happily embraces the concept of the opera being grand. destroys.
My guilty aural dealing with opera royalty Sondra Radwanowski and Keri Alkema is “Screaming Day.” They take on my favorite people to interview including Jamie Barton, Ben Hepner and Kate Lindsay as they choose from everything from popular culture, to sex toys and of course left turns at the opera!
Corey Ellison, an opera playwright who is a member of the Faculty of Vocal Arts at the Juilliard School and has appeared on “Area Code” and other podcasts:
“Area Code” is absolutely stack-topped, intriguing and beautifully curated, with high production values. “Hee Sang She Song” is a slightly older but awesome opera podcast by radio station WQXR. [co-hosted and produced by Ms. Lazyan]. The “OperaHear” podcast by the Michigan Opera Theater and the podcast by the English National Opera are also very worthwhile; Opera North from Leeds, England; “The In-Tune Age of Opera” by BBC; La Opera; Seattle Opera; Minnesota Opera; and Glyndebourne in the County of Sussex, England.
Gillian Brearley, assistant general manager of marketing and communications at the Met:
“Switched on Pop”, produced by Vulture, is a great music podcast that analyzes pop songs, intertwining musical tidbits in a very accessible way. He had a great four-part miniseries with the New York Philharmonic called “The 5th” about Beethoven’s symphony No. 5 to celebrate the composer’s 250th birthday.
Amy Burton, New York-based soprano who has sung at the Met and the White House and taught at the Juilliard and Mannes Schools of Music:
Opera can be intimidating to those who don’t speak a foreign language, or who are put off by the grandeur and scale of it all – the enormous forces, the long evenings, the audacity of the emotions expressed. “Area Code” can really help people find their way into the art form. And for those who already love opera, it can provide a deeper understanding.
However, after a day of teaching opera singers my tendency is to listen to podcasts about subjects other than music. Listening to poets, comedians, filmmakers and other artists, I find it creatively recharges my batteries as both a singer and a teacher. I wish I could recommend other music podcasts, but in my spare time I tend to focus more on language — “The Writers’ Voice,” “The Plot Thickens,” “The Moth,” “Coffee Break French” — and “Conan O. ‘Bryan needs a friend’ because I need a laugh.
