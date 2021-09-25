Tune in to Podcast Opera Pros

“Area Code” is an increasingly popular podcast. But what else do opera professionals listen to? Here are some recommendations. (His comments have been edited and summarized by email.)

Merin Lazian, co-creator and lead producer of “Area Code”:

I’ve enjoyed the podcasts produced by Glyndebourne Opera and LA Opera, as well as the new podcast from the San Francisco Opera called “North Stage Door”. The Met’s other podcast, “In Focus,” is a great source of information about the history and context of various operas.

Another music podcast I enjoy, which includes some operas but isn’t opera-specific, is “Soul Music” from the BBC. It’s a bit like “area code”, with each episode consisting of several people talking about a song and capturing its emotional resonance. But when I’m out for a run, there’s no Maria Callas or Marion Anderson, just Madonna and Michael Jackson.