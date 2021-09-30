Tunisia’s president appoints prime minister amid protests against power grab
TUNIS – Tunisia’s president appointed a new prime minister on Wednesday amid mounting criticism over one-man rule in the Arab Spring’s only remaining democracy.
The newly named head of government, Najla Bouden Romdhan, who is considered the first female prime minister of the Arab world, is a former geology professor and current director general at the Ministry of Higher Education. She runs a World Bank-funded program designed to support the modernization of the country’s higher education system.
His appointment comes more than two months after President Kais Saied suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and called opponents a “coup”.
He went on to announce last week that he alone would have the authority to write laws, implement political reforms, propose constitutional amendments and suspend parts of the constitution.
By appointing a woman, the president may have hoped to counter growing objections to his power grab from Tunisia’s secular, modernist elite, some of whom on Wednesday applauded her choice, while asserting her unchecked authority. Condemned it.
“There is clearly a policy of appeasement,” Tunisian political analyst Tarek Kahaloui said. “It will give him some cover.”
The announcement could give him a breather with both the international community, which has pressured him to follow through on his pledge to restore a prime minister within 30 days of assuming power, and with the Tunisians, who have Supported his actions, but waited in vain to offer him a plan.
“I hope they will now improve social conditions and economic conditions in the country,” said 23-year-old Ala Briki, one of the country’s many unemployed, having coffee with a friend in Tunis’ historic Medina neighborhood. “We’re hoping the people in charge will do something now.”
Only after indefinitely pushing back his self-imposed deadline, the appointment does little to stop his rapid accumulation of power.
Born in 1958, according to Jauhar ben Maberek, a former aide – a friend of Mr. Said’s sister-in-law – the new prime minister – He appears to have little political experience, making him unlikely to do much more than execute the President’s plans and run the day-to-day government.
Nevertheless, her appointment may go in the direction of appeasing Tunisian feminists and secularists, who have criticized Mr. Saeed on gender equality, given his opposition to changing Tunisia’s inheritance law to allow equal inheritance for men and women. accused of falling short.
“I wish him success, but I can’t help him,” Sana Ben Achour, a prominent lawyer and critic of Mr. Saeed, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
The constitution gives the prime minister the responsibility of choosing the cabinet, but Mr Syed himself delegated the task last week, saying the constitutional provision would no longer apply.
With parliament closed and the military and security services under control, Mr. Saeed has also arrested several political opponents and imposed travel bans and property freezes on businessmen and judges.
His move has been blessed by a majority of Tunisia’s population, who welcomed the July 25 power grab to break the country’s political deadlock and escape its escalating economic and health crisis. The country’s economy shrank by about 8 percent last year, the worst recession since independence in 1956, and the region had the highest Covid-19 death rate earlier this year.
But as Saeed did not offer a clear plan for political or economic reforms, more Tunisians became increasingly concerned with the threat to their budding democracy, which was followed by mass protests from the longtime dictator, Zine. Al-Abidin began after the overthrow of Ben Ali. in 2011.
On Sunday, at least 2,000 people protested Mr. Saeed’s actions, demanding that he end his “coup”. He is facing increasing criticism from political parties, civil society and media figures, including some who supported him.
Mr Sayed said on 25 July that his action was a temporary response to Tunisia’s state of emergency, but despite mounting local and international pressure, he upheld the suspension of parliament and rejected calls for talks.
Masinisa Benlakehali Contributed reporting from Tunis, and Asma Al-Oman from Beirut.
