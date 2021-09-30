Tunisia’s president appoints prime minister amid protests against power grab

TUNIS – Tunisia’s president appointed a new prime minister on Wednesday amid mounting criticism over one-man rule in the Arab Spring’s only remaining democracy.

The newly named head of government, Najla Bouden Romdhan, who is considered the first female prime minister of the Arab world, is a former geology professor and current director general at the Ministry of Higher Education. She runs a World Bank-funded program designed to support the modernization of the country’s higher education system.

His appointment comes more than two months after President Kais Saied suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and called opponents a “coup”.

He went on to announce last week that he alone would have the authority to write laws, implement political reforms, propose constitutional amendments and suspend parts of the constitution.