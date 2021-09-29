Tunisia’s president appoints prime minister amid protests against power grab
TUNIS – Tunisia’s president appointed a new prime minister on Wednesday amid mounting criticism of a series of steps he has taken over the past two months to concentrate power in his own hands.
President Kais Saied named Najla Bowden Romdhan, who will be the country’s first female prime minister. She is a Director General in the Ministry of Higher Education, which runs a World Bank-funded program designed to support the modernization of the country’s higher education system.
His appointment comes more than two months after the president suspended parliament, sacked the prime minister and took the reins of power in what has been called a “coup” by opponents. Saeed promised to restore a prime minister in July, and the appointment technically fulfills that pledge, while doing little to prevent a rapid accumulation of power.
The new prime minister, a former professor of geology at the National School for Engineering, has little political experience, making him unlikely to pose much of a threat to the president. Nevertheless, her appointment is noteworthy because such senior positions are rarely occupied by women in the Arab world.
Mr Sayed is comfortably in charge of Tunisia, giving himself the power to rule by decree, unilaterally writing legislation, proposing political system changes and suspending parts of the constitution. With parliament closed and the judiciary, military and security services under his control, he has arrested many political opponents and imposed travel bans and property deposits on businessmen and judges.
All this has happened with the blessings of the majority of Tunisia’s population, who welcomed Mr. Saeed’s July 25 power grab as the only chance to break the country’s political deadlock and escape its economic and health crisis.
But as months have passed without Mr. Saeed offering a clear plan for political or economic reforms, Tunisians have become increasingly concerned about the threat to their fledgling democracy, which a decade ago sparked Arab Spring protests in the region. He was the only one to emerge.
On Sunday, at least 2,000 people protested the action, demanding that he end his “coup”. He is facing increasing criticism from political parties and media outlets, including some who backed him.
Mr Sayed said on 25 July that his action was a temporary response to Tunisia’s state of emergency and that he would appoint a new head of government within 30 days, but later extended his “extraordinary measures”. Despite mounting local and international pressure, he has kept the suspension of parliament in place and rejected calls for talks.
By appointing Tunisia’s first female prime minister, the president can hope to counter perceptions among Tunisian feminists that he does not support full gender equality due to opposition to equal inheritance for women and men.
But now that Mr. Sayeed has concentrated power in his own hands, he is likely to enjoy less power than previous prime ministers and do little more than run the day-to-day functioning of the government.
The constitution gives the prime minister the task of electing a cabinet, but Mr Syed himself last week said the constitutional provision would no longer apply.
Masinisa Benlakehali and Asma al-Oman contributed reporting.
