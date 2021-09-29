Tunisia’s president appoints prime minister amid protests against power grab

TUNIS – Tunisia’s president appointed a new prime minister on Wednesday amid mounting criticism of a series of steps he has taken over the past two months to concentrate power in his own hands.

President Kais Saied named Najla Bowden Romdhan, who will be the country’s first female prime minister. She is a Director General in the Ministry of Higher Education, which runs a World Bank-funded program designed to support the modernization of the country’s higher education system.

His appointment comes more than two months after the president suspended parliament, sacked the prime minister and took the reins of power in what has been called a “coup” by opponents. Saeed promised to restore a prime minister in July, and the appointment technically fulfills that pledge, while doing little to prevent a rapid accumulation of power.

The new prime minister, a former professor of geology at the National School for Engineering, has little political experience, making him unlikely to pose much of a threat to the president. Nevertheless, her appointment is noteworthy because such senior positions are rarely occupied by women in the Arab world.