Tunisia’s President Holds Forth on Freedoms After Seizing Power

But a decade of stubborn unemployment, growing poverty, metastatic corruption and political stalemate – and now the pandemic – has shattered confidence in government. This month, Tunisians once again took to the streets to demand change, giving Saied his openness to seize power.

I had spent several days in the capital when suddenly I got the call to go with two other New York Times reporters to see the president. I thought this might be my chance to have an interview. It turned out that we had been invited for a conference.

The president is a former law professor, and his voice was so resounding and his speech so impeccable that I could immediately imagine him in his old amphitheater. Its formal Arabic echoed across the marble floors as if the room had been built to its acoustic specifications.

At one point, he picked up a wad of papers from a small marble and gold table to his right. It was a printout of the Constitution of the United States, the dignity of which was somewhat diminished by the fact that it was held down by a paper clip.

He had highlighted part of it in yellow, which he now read in French: “We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union…. “He had studied and taught the document for over three decades,” he said. He respected him. It was a “great” constitution. Just as American leaders like Abraham Lincoln had to take extreme measures to preserve the system, he said, so must he.

When a colleague of mine started translating for me, he was ordered to stop. It was all filmed by a government film crew, and we realized that a video of the entire episode would be posted on the president’s official Facebook page, which is perhaps why it was important that we, the public, keep silent.

“This is not a press interview,” he said when we started asking questions, although he promised to organize a follow-up.