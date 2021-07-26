Tunisia’s President Suspends Parliament and Fires Prime Minister

CAIRO – The Tunisian president sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and took control of the country on Sunday evening after large and violent anti-government protests in a country grappling with worsening health and economic crises.

The actions taken by President Kais Saied were seen as a threat to democracy alone that emerged from the Arab Spring protests ten years ago. A leading political party, Ennahda, called it a “coup d’état against Tunisian democracy and its constitution” and “a betrayal of every Tunisian”, urging Saied to immediately reverse his decisions.

“Tunisia is the only success of the Arab Spring and the story does not end there,” Ennahda said in a statement. “We call on all international supporters of democracy to come together to immediately denounce this injustice and call for the immediate restoration of our Parliament.”

The North African nation has been in political extremis for months as Saied clashed in a power struggle against Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Speaker of Parliament Riad Gannouchi. The country has suffered for years from high unemployment, poverty and economic paralysis which has led many to question the gains of the revolution, and the coronavirus pandemic has recently overwhelmed the healthcare system , Tunisians dying of Covid-19 at the highest rate in the Middle East. East and Africa.