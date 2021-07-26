Tunisia’s President Suspends Parliament and Fires Prime Minister
CAIRO – The Tunisian president sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and took control of the country on Sunday evening after large and violent anti-government protests in a country grappling with worsening health and economic crises.
The actions taken by President Kais Saied were seen as a threat to democracy alone that emerged from the Arab Spring protests ten years ago. A leading political party, Ennahda, called it a “coup d’état against Tunisian democracy and its constitution” and “a betrayal of every Tunisian”, urging Saied to immediately reverse his decisions.
“Tunisia is the only success of the Arab Spring and the story does not end there,” Ennahda said in a statement. “We call on all international supporters of democracy to come together to immediately denounce this injustice and call for the immediate restoration of our Parliament.”
The North African nation has been in political extremis for months as Saied clashed in a power struggle against Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Speaker of Parliament Riad Gannouchi. The country has suffered for years from high unemployment, poverty and economic paralysis which has led many to question the gains of the revolution, and the coronavirus pandemic has recently overwhelmed the healthcare system , Tunisians dying of Covid-19 at the highest rate in the Middle East. East and Africa.
In a move last week that sounded the alarm over what opponents have called overstepping his authority, Mr Saied handed control of Tunisia’s response to the coronavirus to the military amid the chaos in efforts to vaccination deployment and in hospitals.
The president announced in a statement circulated on state media and posted on Facebook that he would dismiss Mechichi, assume executive power with “help” from a new government appointed by him, “freeze” parliament for 30 days and waive the immunity of lawmakers. He said he was doing this to preserve “the security and independence of the country and to protect the normal functioning of state institutions.”
Mr Saied’s actions came after large protests across the country on Sunday in which Tunisians called for the dissolution of parliament. Videos posted on social media showed crowds cheering, honking, screaming and waving Tunisian flags after the president announced Mr Mechichi’s sacking late Sunday night on a pitch black night illuminated by red flares.
Other videos showed Mr. Saied walking through a dense crowd of cheering supporters along Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main thoroughfare of the capital, Tunis, where revolutionaries gathered in the 2011 protests that toppled his dictator then, Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.
The next step for Tunisia is unclear.
In his statement, Saied cryptically said that “a decree will be issued within the next few hours regulating these exceptional measures which circumstances have dictated”, adding that the measures “will be lifted when these circumstances change.”
When Mr Saied was elected in 2019 as an outsider in politics in what was the second free presidential vote in the country’s history, many Tunisians hoped he could turn things around. He still enjoys strong popularity and a reputation for incorruptibility among many in the country.
But after appointing Mechichi prime minister last year, Saied later refused to take the oath of office to 11 ministers associated with the new head of government, leading to accusations he went beyond its constitutional powers.
Mr. Mechichi was supported by Mr. Gannouchi’s Ennahda party, which has always attracted support in legislative elections but whose strength proved to be a source of division due to its Islamist background.
The Tunisian Constitution of 2014 distributes executive power between the President, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament.
But Mr. Saied cited Article 80 of the Constitution, which he said grants the president exceptional powers, and said he consulted with Mr. Mechichi and Mr. Gannouchi and held an emergency meeting with them. other officials before acting.
Section 80, however, only grants such powers to the president in the event of an imminent threat. And Mr. Gannouchi denied being consulted on Sunday in a statement posted on Ennahda’s Facebook page.
Mr. Gannouchi also denounced what he called a “coup” and called the suspension of Parliament “unconstitutional, illegal and invalid”. The assembly “remains in place and will fulfill its duty,” he added.
Nada Rashwan contributed reporting.
