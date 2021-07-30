Turkey Is Next as Wildfires Afflict Mediterranean Countries

Firefighters in Turkey struggled to contain dozens of wildfires that raged on a third day on Friday, as rapidly spreading fires forced popular resorts and dozens of rural areas along the Mediterranean coast to be evacuated.

The fires, which authorities say may have been started by arson or human negligence, killed at least four people and injured around 200 others.

As tourists were forced to flee hotels, some on boats as the flames neared, people in rural areas watched fires burn their homes, kill their livestock and destroy their businesses.

“Our lungs are burning, our future is burning,” Muhittin Bocek, mayor of resort town Antalya, said in a telephone interview from the ravaged town of Manavgat, some 80 kilometers east of the coast.