Turkey’s currency has hit a new low after a surprise rate cut.
The Turkish lira fell to a record low on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate, prompting investors to take the move as a sign that policymakers are serious about defending the currency’s value. were not.
The lira fell to 8.8 against the dollar after the central bank cut its main interest rate from 19 percent to 18 percent. The cut keeps interest rates below the annual rate of inflation, which stood at 19.3 percent in August.
Central banks typically raise interest rates in response to rapid inflation, and the falling value of the lira will eventually drive inflation even higher by raising the cost of imported goods.
But the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wields influence over the central bank, is often prepared to risk monetary disaster to maintain easy loans.
This strategy is also politically risky. Inflation has doubled since 2019, with ordinary Turks struggling to buy food and other essentials, undermining Mr. Erdogan’s popularity.
The central bank said in a statement that it is committed to bring down inflation to a target of 5 per cent.
But Maya Senusi, a senior economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note to clients, “it’s little more than empty talk.”
“The policy priority now clearly in keeping with the 2023 elections is on boosting economic output, with little regard for price or financial stability,” she wrote.
