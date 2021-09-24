Turkey’s currency has hit a new low after a surprise rate cut.

The Turkish lira fell to a record low on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate, prompting investors to take the move as a sign that policymakers are serious about defending the currency’s value. were not.

The lira fell to 8.8 against the dollar after the central bank cut its main interest rate from 19 percent to 18 percent. The cut keeps interest rates below the annual rate of inflation, which stood at 19.3 percent in August.

Central banks typically raise interest rates in response to rapid inflation, and the falling value of the lira will eventually drive inflation even higher by raising the cost of imported goods.

But the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wields influence over the central bank, is often prepared to risk monetary disaster to maintain easy loans.