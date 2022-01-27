Turkish businessman called police and claims his sperm stolen

Strange tales come to the fore every day in the world. One such case has come to light from Turkey. A big businessman here has said in the complaint to the police that his sperm has been stolen. The businessman made these allegations when a woman reached the court against him.

There is a whole story behind this strange complaint from Turkey. Actually, there was an agreement between the complaining businessman of Turkey and a woman years ago. Recently, after the businessman reneged from this agreement, when the woman reached the court against him, the businessman complained of sperm theft.

The identity of the rich Turkish businessman has not yet been revealed in this case, but in court documents it has been named as HST. The case dates back to the year 2000, when a 45-year-old woman named Sevtap Sensari fell in love with a wealthy Turkish divorced businessman HST and both got into a relationship.

The businessman HST told the woman that he wanted a son. After this, both the couples agreed that they would resort to in vitro fertilization (IVF) to guarantee that they would have a boy. In this promise, the HST had said that if the DNA test proved that the child was his, he would marry the woman, give his name to the son and financial assistance to both.

In the year 2015, Sevatap Sensari went to Cyprus by taking HST sperm under the process of in vitro fertilization. The reason why the sperm was taken to Cyprus for this procedure was also because the Turkish medical system does not allow in vitro fertilization for unmarried couples.

In Cyprus itself, two male fetuses were installed in the womb of Sevatap Sensari. In such a situation, after 9 months, Sevatap became the mother of two twins. When the Sensari businessman came to HST after the birth of the children, he reneged on his promise. Apart from this, he also misbehaved with Sewatap and his two children. The situation reached such a point that the woman had to go to court and she demanded Rs 20 lakh from HST.

The woman told in the court that the businessman HST beat me up for about 17 years, but I do not want this to happen even after having children. However, HST refused to give the DNA sample before the court and told the family court that his sperm had been stolen.

At present, no decision has been taken in this paternity matter yet. But the court has said on the incident of sperm theft that, if Sewatap Sensari got the sperm, it means that HST must have given it to him voluntarily. At the same time, the court also held that the businessman HST is the father of the children.