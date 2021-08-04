Turks Wage War on Social Media as Raging Fires Turn Political

ISTANBUL – As Turkey battles its worst forest fires in decades, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes under fierce attacks for his handling of the disaster, as well as his broader handling of an already stricken country by an economic crisis and the pandemic.

Fires erupted uncontrollably for the eighth day on Wednesday, made worse by a record-breaking heat wave following a prolonged drought. The nation watched horror footage on television and social media, as thousands were forced to evacuate homes, resorts and entire villages, mostly in the south, and herds of cattle perished in rapid fires.

In a summer of widespread extreme weather – from flooding in Germany and Belgium to record heat waves and wildfires in Russia, Italy, Greece, Canada and the United States – the emergency in Turkey fueled an increasingly strong and united opposition to Mr. Erdogan. Tensions are high across Turkey, where the government has long been accused of corruption and mismanagement, exacerbating the country’s economic woes and the crippling effects of the coronavirus.