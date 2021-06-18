Turmeric Pickle – Raw Turmeric Pickle

As quickly because the winter season comes, uncooked turmeric begins showing out there. It has anti-inflammatory properties, which gives reduction in arthritis and joint ache. The anti-oxidants current in it enhance immunity. By controlling ldl cholesterol, it retains the physique secure from coronary heart ailments.

It has antibacterial and anti septic properties. Tea comprised of uncooked turmeric is a extremely helpful drink. This strengthens the immune system. Turmeric has the properties of lowering weight. Turmeric additionally retains the liver wholesome. Now let’s discuss the right way to use it, so right here we have now introduced a really tasty recipe for you. Let’s know concerning the substances utilized in it and the strategy of creating it…

Components: Raw turmeric – 250 grams, Inexperienced chili – 150 grams, Ginger – 1 lump, Salt – based on style, Pink chili powder – 3 tsp, Kalonji – 1 tsp, Fennel – 2 tsp, Asafoetida – a pinch, Refined oil – as required.

Methodology: Wash and peel uncooked turmeric and ginger and grate them. Reduce inexperienced chillies into skinny lengthy strips. Warmth oil in a pan. Add fennel, fennel seeds, asafoetida, grated turmeric, ginger, inexperienced chili, salt, crimson chili powder to the new oil. Prepare dinner on low flame for 5 minutes. Serve the ready turmeric-chilli pickle with scorching parathas.