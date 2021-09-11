Turn off the oil tap? Norway torn between climate and cash

The “code red” recited by the United Nations in early August has restarted debate about the future of the oil industry in Norway, Western Europe’s biggest oil producer, ahead of Monday’s legislative elections.

The Green Party, MDG, – backed by the opposition centre-left, which is currently leading the elections, can count on securing a parliamentary majority – has called for an immediate end to oil prospecting and a halt to production by 2035. .

“Oil is in a museum. It served us very well for many decades, but now we can see that it is destroying our climate,” says Ulrikke Torgerson, a candidate for the Greens in Stavanger, Norway’s oil capital, where it is often said that the locals Oil is running in the veins.

The UN climate report, which warned of an acceleration of “unprecedented” extreme events linked to climate change, took the subject to the center of the election campaign.

Norway’s two biggest parties – the Conservatives led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg and the Labor Party led by his potential successor Jonas Gahr Store – have both refused to bid farewell to black gold.

But there are smaller factions in each camp that are leading the country to set an example by accelerating its green transition by ending its oil dependence and honoring its commitments under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

According to a survey conducted on 20 August, 35 percent of Norwegians said they were in favor of ending oil exploration.

Even the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that all fossil fuel exploration projects must stop immediately if the world is to keep global warming under control.

a painful break

A clean break would be painful for Norway: the oil sector accounts for 14 percent of GDP, as well as 40 percent of its exports and 160,000 direct jobs.

Over the years, oil and gas has funded Norway’s generous welfare state as well as costly environmental initiatives such as incentives for electric car purchases and the protection of rain forests.

In addition, the cash cow has helped a country of 5.4 million people amass the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, which today is worth more than 12 trillion kronor (about 1.2 trillion euros, $1.4 trillion).

The oil industry has been quick to point out that of all the world’s oil, Norwegian crude emits the lowest amount of greenhouse gases – at least in the drilling phase.

A recent study also claimed that ending Norway’s oil and gas production would increase emissions worldwide, as Norwegian products would be replaced by even more polluting energy sources.

“It would be paradoxical to stop the production of oil and gas, which has the lowest CO2 footprint, when the world still needs it,” said Aniken Hughli, head of oil lobby Norsk Olje & Gas.

“We need to get rid of other types of fossil fuels first, in particular coal,” she said.

And, she stressed, oil companies have a wealth of knowledge, technology and capital, which will be needed for the development of future energy solutions, such as offshore wind power, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

students going elsewhere

Despite paying high salaries, the oil industry is struggling to attract young talent.

At the University of Stavanger, the number of masters students in oil engineering is dwindling like a snowfall in the summer.

From more than 60 students in 2013, most of them Norwegians, their numbers have dropped to 22 this year, with only a handful of citizens.

“We need to get rid of fossil fuels, no doubt about it. We know Norway as an oil producing country too. But the question is how fast should we do it and how prepared are we for it? ,” Professor Mahmoud Khalife told AFP.

“Even if you want to stop oil production, we need petroleum engineers to properly shut down thousands of active wells to avoid leakage into the environment,” he said.

Camila Abrahamsen is determined to get her degree and become a drilling engineer.

“I want to contribute in the future. Maybe try to make the oil a little greener,” said the 25-year-old student.

Does she have any doubts about her career choice? “As long as we can live without oil, I’ll be old,” she said.