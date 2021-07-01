Turn Your Phone Into a Fitness Coach

The Peloton app ($ 13 per month) has video workouts, and Google Fit has a list of free workout videos on YouTube. For those who are established in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Fitness + service costs $ 10 per month and requires an Apple Watch with your iPhone to monitor your vital signs.

Credit… Skimble; Google

Runners and cyclists who wish to measure their progress have a variety of applications to consider. For beginners, the $ 3 Couch to 5K app provides a training plan for somewhat stationary beginners to build your way into a solid running routine. Runkeeper and MapMyRun use the phone’s location services to record and plot routes; both are free with in-app purchases. Cyclemeter and Strava are also inexpensive apps that track running, cycling and more.

Keep a food diary

If you want to focus on dietary adjustments – eating more protein, consuming less sodium, shedding pandemic pounds – and not manually saving food labels, consider a dedicated nutrition app. Many of them are free to download, but come with built-in subscriptions for personalized food planning, community support, and other features.

Credit… Loose it! / MyFitnessPal

Among the applications in this category, Lose It! focuses on calorie counting and weight loss, and can share its data with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other apps. Loose it! has a huge database of nutritional information for millions of items and can scan package labels to add new foods. MyFitnessPal is a similar program with a database of 11 million foods, a huge online community, and the ability to sync and share data with 50 other fitness apps and devices.