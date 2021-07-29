turn yourself into cartoon with snap camera on zoom calls

Cartoon filter on Zoom calls Zoom has become a very useful app in these times of online meetings but now you can also turn yourself into a cartoon with the help of a filter from the Snap Camera (SNAP CAMERA) on ZOOM calls.

New Delhi. Work-from-home has become a trend worldwide due to the Corona epidemic. Due to this, online video meetings were also used more and for this different types of apps also started coming. The most popular app among them is Zoom. Through this, people working in companies around the world got the facility of meetings through video calls from home.

One-to-one meetings can be held on the Zoom app, as well as group meetings. There are many more features of this app. One of them is the Filter Feature. This filter feature can be activated using the Snapchat app. There are many types of filters available in this feature, but the most popular among them is the cartoon filter (Cartoon Filter).

What is the Cartoon Filter Feature of Snapchat’s Snap Camera?

The Snap Camera on Snapchat’s desktop app now lets users apply different types of cartoon filters to Zoom calls. Such as Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks etc. The mobile version of the multimedia messaging app Snapchat features a cartoon filter. This feature is now available on the desktop app as well. This feature shows you cartoons from Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks on Zoom.

how cartoon filter works

The desktop app uses Snapchat’s filter algorithm. This gives accurate results in tracking facial expressions. Let’s take a look at the easy steps to use Cartoon Filters on Zoom calls.

First open the desktop app of Snapchat.

Now activate access to the camera and microphone on it.

Now in the Lens option at the bottom of the camera feed, select Select Cartoon Filter by Snap Ink.

Then go to Zoom Online and Join/Start the meeting.

Now click on the option of video in the bottom left and up Snap Camera Click on

Click on Now the snap camera cartoon filter will be activated in your zoom call and will be visible on the video call as well.

Note – It is necessary to have the Snapchat app on in the background while Zoom is running. Only then will the snap camera cartoon filter be activated in the zoom call.

