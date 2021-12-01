Turner Prize Goes to Array Collective, an Art Protest Group
Coventry, England – Array Collective, a group of 11 artists attending political protests in Northern Ireland, dressed in carnivallesque costumes and holding funny, provocative banners, has won the Turner Prize, the biggest award in British art.
The announcement was made at a ceremony Wednesday night at Coventry Cathedral in the English city, where an exhibition of works by artists nominated for this year’s award is also being held.
Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chairman of the Turner jury, said in an interview that the protest against abortion and gay rights “won the array for street interventions and artwork that” brought a sense of light and hope and humor “. Referring to Northern Ireland’s long history of sectarianism, he added that his work “suggests a way or a way forward in a very serious context.”
“An August, avant-garde legacy of live art and performance,” he said. “The way they’re doing it is new and different.”
At a recent abortion-rights rally in Northern Ireland, the array displayed light-colored banners with the ancient – and rather graphic – figure of Sheila Na Gig. He has also attended other rallies with a cake. At the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry, Array built a pub inside one of the galleries, with political protest banners on its ceiling.
Since 2015, when Architecture & Design Group won, Array is the first group to win the award. The Belfast-based group defeated the Black Obsidian Sound System, a group of black queer, trance and nonbinary people who stage club nights, and the cooking section, whose art sheds light on the problems of salmon farming. Other nominees were Gentle / Radical, a Wales-based group consisting of faith ministers aimed at bringing art to poor families and a community of young art workers and neurodivers artists.
Arrays will receive ,000 25,000 (approximately $ 33,000), while the other selected artists will receive 10,000 10,000 each (approximately $ 13,000).
The first Turner Award, given in 1984, helped some recipients, such as Damien Hurst and Steve McQueen, change their names in Britain. But there has been a long-running controversy, with newspapers regularly criticizing the award nominees for not being very ideological or in touch with mainstream interests.
This year was no different, with some art critics complaining about five collective choices rather than individual artists, especially those whose works appeared to be more about political activism than art.
In a review of the nominees’ work, Rachel Campbell-Johnston, a critic of The Times of London, praised the artists for their commitment to political change. “The problem is,” she added, “their art is terrible.”
Some artists also objected. Half of the Chapman Brothers nominated for the award in 2003, Jake Chapman, told the New York Times last month that the award now offers a “highly defined and functional sense of social responsibility,” which limits its ability to perform. Experimental and more free art.
Farquharson said the collective was chosen because the epidemic meant some exhibitions of individual artists took place in Britain last year. It was natural to look for artists working in his community, he said, adding that Array’s victory “proved the advantage” of that decision.
