Coventry, England – Array Collective, a group of 11 artists attending political protests in Northern Ireland, dressed in carnivallesque costumes and holding funny, provocative banners, has won the Turner Prize, the biggest award in British art.

The announcement was made at a ceremony Wednesday night at Coventry Cathedral in the English city, where an exhibition of works by artists nominated for this year’s award is also being held.

Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and chairman of the Turner jury, said in an interview that the protest against abortion and gay rights “won the array for street interventions and artwork that” brought a sense of light and hope and humor “. Referring to Northern Ireland’s long history of sectarianism, he added that his work “suggests a way or a way forward in a very serious context.”

“An August, avant-garde legacy of live art and performance,” he said. “The way they’re doing it is new and different.”