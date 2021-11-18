Tusshar used to beat Ekta Kapoor at home, after many years, the producer revealed the secret in Kapil Sharma’s show

Ekta Kapoor had told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that Tusshar Kapoor used to beat her up and because of this, she used to be late to go to school many times.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is in a lot of discussion about his professional life as well as his personal life. Tusshar’s sister Ekta Kapoor is also a well-known name in the film industry. Ekta has produced many superhit TV shows one after the other. In a show, the father of both, Jitendra had told that both of them bring all their money and give it in their hands and they have learned all these things only after seeing the condition of the family. But on the other hand, he also opened a secret about Tusshar Kapoor.

Ekta had told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘We both used to joke with each other a lot in school. Whenever our family goes anywhere, two cars go by. We are all sitting in one car and the other car is going empty. Actually, this rule has been made only after seeing the behavior of us. Because we suddenly start fighting on the way and now no one can be left alone. So we get them shifted to another car.

Tushar further says, ‘This fighting rule is not new. We used to do this often before. Ekta and I used to study in the same school. But on the way or at home, if I felt bad about unity, then we used to fight a lot. There was no first or last time like this. Many times this fight also became so much that we used to tear even the clothes. After that we had to go back home and then change clothes and go to school. Sometimes our father also used to get upset due to these habits of ours. This habit is still there in us.

Let us tell you, in the year 2016, Tusshar Kapoor became the father of a son through surrogacy and he has not married yet. Tusshar made a big statement about his personal life. Tusshar had said in another event that he would never get married. This statement of Tusshar Kapoor created a stir in the Bollywood corridors. Tusshar Kapoor is a single father and he became the father of a son named Lakshya through surrogacy. Ekta had told that there is no doubt that Tushar is a better father than me.