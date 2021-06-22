Tv Actress Disha Vakani Acted In The B Grade Films – Taarak Mehta’s Daya Ben has worked in B-Grade films, had crossed all limits

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ coming on the small screen has become the first choice of people from children to elderly people. People like this show so much that they do not forget to watch it. In the characters of this show, the performance of Daya Ben i.e. Disha Vakani attracts everyone towards her. But very few people would know that Chulbul-looking Disha Wakani is not only a TV actress but also a film actress, she has also worked in B-grade films apart from many other films.

Disha Vakani has worked with Aishwarya Rai in the film Jodha Akbar apart from Aamir Khan’s film Mangal Pandey. But no one would know that during his struggling days, he also got a chance to work in a B-grade film. Disha also did a bold scene in the 1997 film ‘Kamsin: The Untouched’.

Talking about working in B-grade films, Disha Vakani is not the only actress, but before this, actresses like Rashmi Desai, Sambhavna Seth, Sana Khan, Kunika, and Payal Rohatgi have also tried their luck.