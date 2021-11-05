TV anchor apologized for Shoaib Akhtar’s humiliation in live show, said – ready to say sorry a million times, know what was the matter

Recently, the anchor who insulted Shoaib Akhtar in a live program with him has apologized. It was during this program that Dr Noman Niaz asked Akhtar to leave the show.

A TV anchor who insulted Shoaib Akhtar in a live show running on a Pakistani TV has apologized. TV anchor Dr Noman Niaz has apologized “unconditionally” for his behavior with Shoaib Akhtar on a live TV show a week ago.

The anchor said that Akhtar’s response was justified. He said- “I had no right. It is human to make a mistake and for that, I apologize. Not just once, but a million times. Shoaib has been a rock star. Whatever happened on camera was indecent.”

Noman Niaz said on this matter that Shoaib was signed with us on the basis of his exclusivity. People thought that I am just a host, but they do not know that I also sign the salary of all the employees including Shoaib. Still it was wrong, there is no justification for it.

After this incident, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had resigned from PTV. Both were involved in a panel of PTV Sports program “Game On Hai” on 27 October. Apart from Akhtar and Niaz, West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar were also present at the event. All of them were discussing the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup match. Pakistan won this match by five wickets.

During the discussion on the Pakistani team, Akhtar credited the Lahore Qalandars franchise of the Pakistan Super League for the discovery of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. After which Niyaz tried to stop him, when he did not stop, he told Shoaib Akhtar that he is not paying attention to him and he will not tolerate it. He said- “You can go. I am saying this on air.”

After this, when the show resumed after the break, Akhtar did not forget his insult and apologized to the guests of the panel and announced his resignation from PTV. After which this incident became viral on social media. People asked Nauman Niaz to apologize. Later releasing a video, Akhtar said- “I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying that I am pulling Noman’s leg with mutual understanding. I thought Noman would also politely apologize and we would continue with the programme. He refused to apologise. After that I had no other option.”

Later, PTV launched an investigation into the controversy and took Dr Niaz and Akhtar off air till the investigation was completed. Subsequently in a tell-all interview with journalist Rauf Klasra on a YouTube channel, Dr Niaz candidly admitted his “mistake” and said that he was sorry for what happened that day.