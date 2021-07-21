tv anup soni completed the investigation course in lockdown

New Delhi. Actor Anoop is a well known face of Sony TV. He was seen hosting the show ‘Crime Patrol’ based on true events. This show has brought him popularity from house to house. However, he left the show a few years back. But now it seems that Anoop Soni is going to investigate the crime scene in Real. He has informed the fans about a new achievement in his career on social media.

Actually, Anoop Soni has done an online investigation course during the lockdown. He has told about it on social media. While sharing the picture of the certificate of the course, he told how he has taken advantage of the lockdown. Anoop Soni also told that it was not so easy for him to study at this age of age.

Also read: ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ Amma ji got on gaining weight, used to look very thin earlier

Certificate course in “Crime Scene Investigation”

During the recent lockdown I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes it was extremely challenging, going back to ‘studies of some sort’😊

But definitely a choice that I am proud of pic.twitter.com/4QYkrfrs2a — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) July 18, 2021

Anoop Soni has shared the picture of his certificate from his official Twitter account. This is a certificate of International Forensic Science. Sharing it, he wrote, ‘During the recent lockdown, I decided to devote my time and energy to some more creative work. Yes, it was extremely challenging – going back to some kind of study but definitely, an option I am proud of. This post of Anoop Soni is now becoming fiercely viral on social media. Also, fans are congratulating him.

Also read: Singer Aditya Narayan will take a break from hosting after 15 years, said – time to do big things

Let us tell you that apart from Sony TV, Anoop has also worked in many films. He started his career with the film ‘Godfather’ released in 1999. After this he appeared in films like Fiza, Deewanapan, Khushi, Sheen and Karkash. After the big screen, he turned to TV. He played the character of Bhairav ​​Singh in Colors channel’s superhit show ‘Balika Vadhu’. Which was liked a lot. Recently Anoop Soni was seen in the web series ‘Tandav’.