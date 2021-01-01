tv celebrities Ganesh Chaturthi: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Course on Ganeshotsav said – God is God Ganapati God who is more than you …

Ganarayana has been my guest for 11 years Sharad Malhotra said that I have been bringing Ganpati to my house for many years. This is my 11th year. I feel very connected to Shriganesha, the excitement that erupts in the city during the festivities is incomparable. I am so excited this year. My mother has specially come from Kolkata for this festival. We have a day and a half Ganpati at home. I will celebrate it with my family and close friends. Since this is the time of the epidemic, everyone should follow the protocol.

Bappa was always removing my obstacles "I have always been a fan of Ganpati," said Delnaz Irani. As a girl from South Mumbai, I know that Ganesh Chaturthi is the whole culture. Which is celebrated with great enthusiasm, love, color and music. I have a lot of faith in my father. He has always been overcoming my obstacles. One day I thought that I should bring Ganpati Bappa to my house. This was 2 years ago. This will be the third year of installing Ganpati in your home. We do regular Aarti and follow all the rituals. Friends and family keep coming to our house for a day and a half.

I was born on Ganesh Chaturthi “Every year I have two birthdays, one on Ganesh Chaturthi and the other on my birthday,” said Shiny Doshi. At first I used to bring Ganpati home, but then I became so busy with work that I could not bring him home. One thing I want to say is that when I was born I had no ears, only skin, no ear shape and it was gray. My ear is a little bigger than the other ears. When I was born, everyone was saying that Ganeshji has come home. As I got older, my ears took shape and the color became more natural. This year I am traveling on Ganesh Chaturthi. I want to pray that Bappa please come this year and take this coward away from us.

This time I am bringing Ganpati for 5 days Avinash Mukherjee said that I am very excited about Ganeshotsav. This year, for the first time, I am going to bring Ganpati for 5 days. In the past, I used to bring only one and a half days of Ganpati every year. I’m very curious. People are better now than they were last year, more people are getting better, life is getting normal, people are getting jobs again. This festival is very important in my family. Many relatives and family members come home to visit Bappa. I want to bring Bappa home for five days and celebrate this festival with as much enthusiasm as possible.

Take Bappa Kovid away from us Arpit Ranka said that Ganeshotsav is special for me, because my eldest son was born on Ganesh Chaturthi. I have been in Mumbai for the last 18 years, but 4 years ago we went to actor Parag Tyagi's house during Ganpati and my wife Nidhi told me why not start this too. Since then every year Ganpati Bappa comes to our house for 2 days, this year we are bringing Bal Ganpati in the house. During this time I forget my diet and eat a lot of modak, which is my favorite sweet. This year, too, we must exercise caution. Cases are on the rise again, so you need to be careful. Hope and pray to Bappa to remove Kovid from your life.

Bappa has been coming home since before I was born Gaurav S Bajaj said, “I am very lucky that whenever Bappa comes, he always gives me something. Already this year I’ve got a fantastic wedding song drumming. Last year, my wife and I made an idol of Ganpati in our hometown, it was eco-friendly. We worked very hard on this. After the immersion of the idol, a basil plant was planted in its soil. When I was not even born, Ganpati comes to our house for 11 days for about 38 years. This year I am going to my hometown Indore. This year we plan to bring Ganesh ji, which we got 6 years ago. There is actually a famous temple in Indore, where Ganapati is not immersed but kept, so we bring him back and worship him.

Ganeshotsav shooting at this time Parul Chaudhary said that this time during Bappa’s arrival I will be busy shooting as I am doing two shows but I will definitely try to meet my close friends, worship their Ganapati and eat Prasad. The festivities will be a little less intense. This is also important due to the current cowardly situation, as safety comes first. Bappa also wants us to be safe. I just want to pray to Bappa that we will get out of Kovid’s situation soon and start a normal life.

I was emotional during the immersion Sonali Nikam said, "Ever since I came to my senses, I have seen Bappa sitting at his house for five days." Yes, because of Kovid last year, we celebrated it with restraint, otherwise it would have always been different in its arrival, stay and immersion. As children, we used to immerse Ganpati and Aji's Ganpati together and then we would celebrate it in a very large group. I used to get very emotional during the immersion. I am from Mumbai and being a Maharashtrian, I am familiar with the unique splendor of Ganeshotsav.

Coming to Mumbai from Ganpati’s shooting Akshay Mhatre said that we have always been celebrating Ganeshotsav in our village. This will be our second year at our home in Navi Mumbai, when we are bringing a day and a half of Ganpati. I am shooting in Jaipur, but specially coming to Mumbai for Ganpati. After celebrating and immersion with full devotion and enthusiasm, I will return to the shoot.

With the arrival of Ganeshotsav, the whole atmosphere is painted in the colors of Ganesha. Due to the epidemic last year, not only you but also the curriculum could not enjoy Ganeshotsav. But this year the situation is already normal and well-known people are preparing to welcome Ganpati Bappa loudly. Shilpa Shetty has brought Ganpati home with the slogan of Ganpati Bappa Moriya, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a video of the first glimpse of Raja in Lal Bagh. Here we learned from a well-known TV actor about his plans for this year’s Ganeshotsav and his memories of Vighnaharta.