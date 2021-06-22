Tv Celebs Gauhar Khan To Karan Singh Grover Who Got Slapped In Public

From Bollywood celebs to TV stars, they often remain in the headlines for their professional life as well as personal life. Between whom fights and fights with love are also heard in front, but in the meantime, if the matter of being killed in a public place comes to the fore, then this thing is quite surprising. Something similar has happened with some of the stars of the TV world. Let us know about those stars who have publicly slapped their close ones on the public place.

gauhar khan

Who does not know model and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. She remains in the headlines due to her bold acts on social media. But once Gauahar has been in a lot of discussion not about boldness but for slapping. The matter happened with him during an event when an unknown person slapped Gauahar in the presence of everyone because the actress was wearing a short dress. Due to which Gauahar herself was also surprised. During this, the security personnel standing there had also failed to stop the man.

Abhishek Awasthi

Rakhi Sawant and Abhishek Awasthi’s relationship is well known, but Rakhi Sawant herself slapped Abhishek in front of the media on the occasion of Valentine’s Day in 2011.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Grover is the husband of Bipasha Basu. But before that Karan was married to Jennifer Winget. According to the information, when Jennifer came to know about Karan Grover’s cheating, the actress slapped her hard on the sets of her serial ‘Dil Mil Gaye’. After this both of them shot their scenes separately, and later both of them got divorced.

Sachendra Sharma

Rakhi Sawant is not only called the Controversy Queen, the actress slapped the film’s director Sanchendra Sharma during the press conference apart from beating ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. However, the director later clarified that it was a strategy to promote the film. Also it was called a publicity stunt.