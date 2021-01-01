TV celebs who made their own Ganpati: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: TV stars from Arjun Bijlani to Karanveer made Ganpati Bappa from clay at home

v Twik Dhanjani Actor Itvik Dhanjani made Ganpati Bappa from clay at home. He also shared a video of it on his Instagram account, in which he also explained the step by step method of making an idol of Bappa. It took 5 days to make Ganpati Bappa from clay at home.

Video: Ith Twik made Ganpati like this

Gurmeet Chaudhary Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary also made his own Ganpati Bappa at home this year. He has shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he is seen making an idol of Bappa with the help of clay.

Karanveer Bohra Inspired by Karanveer Bohra, Rtvik Dhanjani, Ganpati Bappa was made from clay. He shared his father’s video and wished everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi and thanked Itvik for donating soil.

Video: Karanveer Bohra’s Ganpati Bappa

Arjun Bijlani Actor Arjun Bijlani also made Ganpati Bappa from clay this time and shared the video on his Instagram account.

Video: Arjun Bijlani made Bappa from clay

Ishita Dutta Ishita Datta excels in painting, but this was the first time she made eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa from clay at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated all over the country on 10th September. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated with a different spirit and enthusiasm. On this Ganesh Chaturthi, many TV stars brought Bappa to their homes, while many celebs made eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa with their own hands.