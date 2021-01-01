TV celebs who made their own Ganpati: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: TV stars from Arjun Bijlani to Karanveer made Ganpati Bappa from clay at home
v Twik Dhanjani
Actor Itvik Dhanjani made Ganpati Bappa from clay at home. He also shared a video of it on his Instagram account, in which he also explained the step by step method of making an idol of Bappa. It took 5 days to make Ganpati Bappa from clay at home.
Video: Ith Twik made Ganpati like this
Gurmeet Chaudhary
Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary also made his own Ganpati Bappa at home this year. He has shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he is seen making an idol of Bappa with the help of clay.
Karanveer Bohra
Inspired by Karanveer Bohra, Rtvik Dhanjani, Ganpati Bappa was made from clay. He shared his father’s video and wished everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi and thanked Itvik for donating soil.
Video: Karanveer Bohra’s Ganpati Bappa
Arjun Bijlani
Actor Arjun Bijlani also made Ganpati Bappa from clay this time and shared the video on his Instagram account.
Video: Arjun Bijlani made Bappa from clay
Ishita Dutta
Ishita Datta excels in painting, but this was the first time she made eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa from clay at home.
