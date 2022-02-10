TV channels are ready with new serials in the new year

From the beginning of the new year, the channels started preparing to give something new to the audience on the small screen.

Aarti Saxena

Many new serials and shows are going to start in 2022 on channels like Star Plus, Colors TV, Sony SAB TV. Some of these have already started. As the popular serial ‘Naagin’ is all set to show a new Naagin, on Valentine’s Day, Ekta Kapoor is ready to show the love story in ‘Parineeti’ to the audience.

From the beginning of the new year, the channels started preparing to give something new to the audience on the small screen. However, such shows are also running on the channels which are airing since last year. Like Star Plus’ Anupama (Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna), Imli (Sambal Tauqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajanani), Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh), Colors TV’s Thoda Thoda Badal Thoda Sa Pani (Ishita) Datta, Harshad Arora), Neema Dengzongpa (Surbhi Das, Akshay Kelkar), ‘Big Bass 15’, ‘Udaariyan’ (Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Karan Grover), many interesting serials like this year also entertained the audience. Huh.

With the same vigor, the small screen will entertain the audience with new serials in 2022 as well. Among the new serials, Star Plus’ family serial ‘Kabhi Kabhi Ittfaq Se’ has started airing from January. It stars Delnaaz Pal and Kanwarjit Singh in lead roles. On the other hand Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin’ has been popular with the audience for a long time. This time the new serpent ‘Big Bass’ winner Tejashwi Prakash has been made in the serial. Every season of ‘Naagin’ has not only gained popularity but every actress who has worked in it has earned a good name and price.

Apart from ‘Naagin’, Ekta Kapoor is coming up with the second part of a serial ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’, for which the audience is eagerly waiting. The first season of this serial starring Krutika Sengar and Sharad Malhotra was popular on Colors channel. On the other hand, a show titled ‘Chandni’ on Star Plus will see a lovely love story. It is based on the relationship between a fair boy and a dark girl. Swati Rajput and Ankit Siwach are paired in the serial. At the same time, entertaining serials like ‘Dharmayodha Garuda’ and ‘Aflatoon’ are knocking on Sony SAB TV.

Balaji Telefilms’ new serial Parineeti is going to start from Valentine’s Day 14th February. It is a triangular love story. Earlier this serial was named ‘Prem Bandini’. In this ‘Barrister Babu’ fame Aanchal Sahu will be seen in the lead role. Other actors will be Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, Vishal Solanki. It can be seen on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

On the other hand, if we talk about the reality show, then this time ‘Dance Deewane’, which is rocking as a dance show, will be seen in a new avatar. This time only children have been made contestants in this show. In this, apart from the other judges, another judge is going to debut whose dream was to judge the dance show. Nishant Bhatt, who was the runner up of ‘Big Bass’ as a judge. Apart from this, the new season of ‘India’s Got Talent’ is also wooing the audience in new ways. The new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is also going to start soon. Balaji Telly Films’ next untitled show is based on children. It will also give a new surprise to the audience.

Apart from this, ‘Fana Ishq Mein Marjawan’ is already getting the love of the audience. The next part of the popular serial ‘Madhubala’ ‘Madhubala 2’ is also ready to win the hearts of the audience soon. Comedy serial ‘Guldasta’ is going to be presented soon on Sony SAB TV. Sana Khan and Rajveer Singh will be seen in lead roles in Zee TV’s ‘Mera Pati’.

Apart from these, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki 2’, ‘Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani 2’, ‘Naamkaran 2’ are again coming to entertain the audience. A new unique serial ‘Sahiba’ is going to air on Colors TV. This serial depicts the love story of a Muslim girl. On the other hand, ‘Spy Bahu’ will see a different form of daughter-in-law, in which Sana Saeed will be seen in an important role. On the other hand ‘Gustakhiyaan’ is inspired from the story of Marathi serial. Apart from this, Aisi Deeki Dekhi Nahi Kahi 2 is also going to start soon.