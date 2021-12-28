TV editor presided over the program of Hindu Yuva Vahini, demanding action for speaking against Muslims

Controversy is going on regarding hate speech that meanwhile action has also been demanded against a TV editor for speaking against Muslims in a program. Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan TV, allegedly spoke hate speech at a program of Hindu Yuva Vahini. The event took place on 19 December. In this regard, advocates Avani Bansal, Prashant Dubey and Prakhar Dixit have filed an application with the Delhi Police Commissioner and a complaint has been lodged against them. It has been told that Rajeshwar Singh, Rajiv Kumar, Udaybhan Singh, Prempal Gupta etc. were also present in the program.

The complaint states that “the accused persons administered oath to a large number of people inciting communal violence and feelings of hatred, creating enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. The accused speakers used provocative sentences while administering the oath, called for killing people.”

It also stated that “This is not the first time that Suresh Chavhanke, chief editor of Sudarshan TV, has made a communal and irresponsible statement. He had recently made remarks about members of the minority community citing a conspiracy to infiltrate the civil services and allow Muslims to enter the bureaucracy in large numbers. So, if strict action is not taken in this regard, it will set an example that he can survive even after delivering hate speech, which will be detrimental to the very secular fabric and constitutional ethos of our country.”

Controversy continues in Haridwar regarding a similar incident. Uttarakhand Police has added two more accused to the FIR registered in connection with the three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ held there, during which hate speeches were allegedly made targeting minorities.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Gulbahar Khan under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to harmony). Initially, the FIR only named former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, who had recently converted to Hinduism and changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. On Saturday night, the names of Dharamdas Maharaj, resident of Bihar and Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Maa of Niranjani Akhara were also added.

