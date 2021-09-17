TV is highlighting Broadway this week. Here’s how to watch.
The main reason that “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King” decided to start performing on the same night is because they felt they could get more attention on Broadway that way.
Looks like they were right.
Even though four shows had already begun running, and dozens more are yet to come, Broadway’s televised coverage has hit a flurry this week, all working to remind viewers that performances have resumed. Is.
Here are some highlights that may be of interest:
This morning, Good Morning America did a segment on reopening.
Over the weekend, CBS Sunday Morning featured the return of “Wicked”:
Jimmy Fallon has been discussing a return to Broadway on “The Tonight Show” all week. Tonight she is scheduled to perform “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”, tomorrow is “Dear Evan Hansen”, Thursday is “Six” and Friday is “Wicked”. Last night, they showed an off-Broadway musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” which is scheduled to reopen on September 21, starring Jeremy Jordan, at the Westside Theater.
On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert spoke with Jeff Daniels about the return of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and what is expected to happen tomorrow night with Stephen Sondheim, whose “Company” revival is due out in November. is coming.
For those of you who are Spectrum customers, Spectrum News NY1 will feature the Broadway reopening tonight at 6:30 p.m. And for those of you TikTok users out there, Disney will stream “Circle of Life”, the opening number of “The Lion King” live at 7PM on @DisneyOnBroadway.
