TV Stars Rakshabandhan Celebration: This is how TV Stars Celebrated Rakshabandhan – From Neha Kakkara to Ali Goni, Stars Celebrated Rakshabandhan, Some Received Many Gifts And Some Received Rs.

TV Stars Rakshabandhan Celebration

Raksha Bandhan is on 22nd August and all the brothers and sisters are engaged in showering love and giving gifts to each other. Apart from the general public, Rakshabandhan was also celebrated in the film and TV industry. From Ali Goni to Rashmi Desai, Neha Kakkar and Rupali Ganguly tied Rakhi to Rakshabandhan and took gifts from brothers.

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of TV show ‘Anupama’, shared this picture after tying rakhi to her brother Vijay Ganguly and wrote, ‘Phool ka taare ka sabka hai, hazar mein mera bhai mera bhai hai.’ We have to live together for the rest of our lives. Happy Rakshabandhan. ‘



After tying rakhi to brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor shared this beautiful picture and wrote, ‘Best Dad, Best Brother, Best Boy and Best Mama. In my opinion, you are the only one who cherishes and lives all relationships with devotion. You are the strongest and kindest person I can count on. When no one wants to say anything wrong about you, understand that you are special and that you are, my brother. ‘



Actress Pavitra Punia shared this photo while tying rakhi to her brother and wrote together, ‘Happy Rakshabandhan.’



Actress Avika Gore has been tying rakhi to Ali Goni for two years and calls him ‘Mumbobola Bhai’. On the day of Rakshabandhan, Ali also gave money to Avika after tying rakhi.

Neha Kakkar shared a picture on Rakshabandhan, in which she shows that her brother Tony Kakkar has given her only one rupee as a gift on Rakhi.

