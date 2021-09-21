TV writer Irma Kalish dealing with social issues dies at 96

Irma Kalish, a television writer who tackled abortion, rape and other provocative issues in many of the biggest comedy hits of the 1960s and onwards and helped bring women into the writer’s room, on September 3 in Woodland Hills, Calif. has expired. 96.

His death at the Motion Picture and Television Fund retirement home was attributed to complications from pneumonia, his son, Bruce Kalish, a television producer, said.

Ms. Kalish’s work in television comedy broke the mold for female writers. Women who were in the industry around mid-century were mostly expected to write tear-jerking plays, but in the early 1960s Ms. Kalish made her mark in comedy, most notably Norman Lear’s Caustic, Social Wrote “All in the Family” for the Aware sitcom. “And its spinoff” Maude ” in the 70s.

She did most of her writing in partnership with her husband, Austin Kalish. They shared offices in studios around Los Angeles, usually working on facing desks making alternate drafts of scripts.