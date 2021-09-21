TV writer Irma Kalish dealing with social issues dies at 96
Irma Kalish, a television writer who tackled abortion, rape and other provocative issues in many of the biggest comedy hits of the 1960s and onwards and helped bring women into the writer’s room, on September 3 in Woodland Hills, Calif. has expired. 96.
His death at the Motion Picture and Television Fund retirement home was attributed to complications from pneumonia, his son, Bruce Kalish, a television producer, said.
Ms. Kalish’s work in television comedy broke the mold for female writers. Women who were in the industry around mid-century were mostly expected to write tear-jerking plays, but in the early 1960s Ms. Kalish made her mark in comedy, most notably Norman Lear’s Caustic, Social Wrote “All in the Family” for the Aware sitcom. “And its spinoff” Maude ” in the 70s.
She did most of her writing in partnership with her husband, Austin Kalish. They shared offices in studios around Los Angeles, usually working on facing desks making alternate drafts of scripts.
“When I became a writer, I was one of the first female comedy writers and later producers,” Ms. Kalish said in an oral history for the Writers Guild Foundation in 2010. She referred to her husband by his surname, saying, “One producer really thought I shouldn’t be writing – I should just be typing, and Rocky was writing.”
To combat sexism in the industry, she said, “I just became one of the boys.”
Writing for “Maude”, Ms Kalish and her husband, who died in 2016, worked on the controversial two-part episode “Maud’s Dilemma” (1972), which featured the title character, a strong-minded suburban wife and his Grandmother (played by Bea Arthur) had a miscarriage in her late 40s. When it was aired, Roe v. Wade was argued in the United States Supreme Court and would be decided within months, making abortion legal nationwide. The controversy over the episode escalated rapidly; Dozens of CBS affiliates declined to show it.
Mr. and Miss Kalish earned “Story By” credit, and Susan Harris was credited as screenwriter; Mr. Kalish said in an interview in 2012 that he and Ms. Kalish had come up with the idea for the episode.
Lynn Joyerich, a professor in the Department of Modern Culture and Media at Brown University, called the episode a pivotal moment for women’s issues. “Maud’s Dilemma” and episodes like it, she said, performed “the way everyday is too political”.
Kalis on social issues also found their way into “all in the family”. One episode centers on Edith Bunker (Jean Stapleton), the wife of staunch Archie Bunker (Carol O’Connor), who overcomes her fear of breast cancer. Another focused on the couple’s daughter, Gloria (Sally Struthers), as the victim of an attempted rape.
In a joint interview with Ms. Kalish for the Archive of American Television, conducted in 2012, Mr. Kalish said the occasional script “elevates us in the eyes of the business.”
Mr. and Miss Kalish were executive producers of another hit 1970s sitcom, “Good Times”, about a black family in the Chicago housing project, and continued to write for that program and many others.
Ms. Kalish’s career spanned decades, beginning in the mid-1950s, and included writing credits for more than three dozen shows, many of which became a pantheon of Baby Boomers’ favorite sitcoms, among them “The Patty Dukes”. The Show,” “I Dream of Jenny,” “My Favorite Martian,” “F Troop,” “My Three Sons” and “Family Affair.” She had producing credits on some 16 shows including “The Facts of Life” and “Valerie”.
Ms. Kalish’s work created a track for other female sitcom writers to follow. As she told comedian Amy Poehler in a 2013 interview for Ms. Poehler’s web series, “Smart Girls at the Party,” “You’re my descendant, so to speak.”
Ms. Poehler, smiling, agreed.
Irma May Ginsburg was born on October 6, 1924, in Manhattan. His mother, Lillian (Cutler) Ginsburg, was a homemaker. His father, Nathan Ginsberg, was a business investor.
Irma attended Julia Richman High School on the Upper East Side and went to Syracuse University, where she studied journalism and graduated in 1945. She married Mr. Kalish, the brother of her childhood friend, in 1948, when he was posted. In Bangor, Maine during World War II.
After the couple moved to Los Angeles, Mr. Kalish became a comedian for radio and television. Ms. Kalish worked as an editor for a pulp magazine called “Western Romance” before leaving to live at home with her two children. His first writing credits came in 1955 on the dramatic series “The Millionaire”.
She joined the Writers Guild in 1964 and began writing continuously with her husband. The Writers Guild Foundation, in its “The Writer Speaks” video series, called them “one of the more successful sitcom-writer-couples of the 20th century”.
Ms. Kalish was active in the Writers Guild of America West chapter and Women in Film, an advocacy group, serving as its president.
The couple’s last television credit was in 1998 for the comedy series “The Famous Jet Jackson”, which was produced by their son, Bruce. He wrote a screenplay dealing with ageism.
Along with her son, she is survived by her sister and only sibling, Harriet Aleph; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Their daughter, Nancy Beiderman, died in 2016.
In an interview with the Archive of American Television, Ms. Kalish expressed her desire to be known as her own person, not only as Austin Kalish’s wife and writing partner.
“Of course, God made the man before the woman,” she said, “but then you always do the first draft before you make the final masterpiece.”
