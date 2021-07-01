TV’s Actors Megha Gupta has hot looks, sometimes went topless | TV’s cultured daughter-in-law Megha Gupta is really bold, sometimes went topless, sometimes took an ice bath

New Delhi: She made a mark among the people with her performance in serials like ‘Kavianjali’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’, ‘Mamata’ and ‘CID’. Actress Megha Gupta also rules social media. Megha, who is seen in the avatar of Sanskari Bahu on TV, is a bold lady in real life. She wins the hearts of people with her topless and sometimes bikini pictures, she has even shared the video of ice bath. Today we are going to show you some similar videos and photos of Megha, which created an uproar on social media.

Troll’s whereabouts

Megha Gupta used to be trolled on social media due to her boldness. She always creates panic by sharing her videos. But now he has blocked the comments from his account to make the trollers laugh.

Ice bath video created panic

Megha Gupta created panic when she was seen taking an ice bath in a bikini. Megha recently shared this video on Instagram. In the video, she is seen sitting in a drum wearing a black bikini and taking a bath.

great dance in dark room

Earlier, Megha shared a video dancing in a red ghagra and black choli. In this video, she was seen doing hot moves in a dark room.

Lightning dropped topless

Megha has also shared some of her topless photos on Instagram. In some such pictures, she is seen taking a bath in the pool and in some, she is seen relaxing while taking a spa.

Bold style won hearts

In the past, on the occasion of her birthday on May 13, Megha surprised people by sharing photos in a hot style. In the picture, she looks quite bold wearing a yellow color outfit. This dress is seen sliding down from her shoulders.

Last seen in this show

Talking about Megha Gupta’s workfront, she lives in Goa these days. She was last seen in the TV show ‘Ayushman Bhava:’ as the domestic character of ‘Sameera’. Let me tell you that Megha Gupta made her TV debut in the year 2004 with the TV show ‘Kusum’.

