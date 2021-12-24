TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Launch Only the first 200 customers will get this bike – TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Launch: Only the first 200 customers will get this bike, know

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sports a sporty look, equipped with red alloy wheels and a new dual-tone seat. Along with this, the bike has LED DRL, race-tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake lever, Bluetooth connectivity.

Apache RTR 165 RP: TVS Motor India has launched the limited edition bike Apache RTR 165 RP in the last days of the year. The company has kept the ex-showroom price of this bike at one lakh 45 thousand rupees. Let us tell you that TVS Motor India has launched this bike in the Race Performance Series. Which is a limited edition bike. If you are also thinking of buying this bike. So you should hurry as TVA will produce only 200 units of the Apache RTR 165 RP bike.

Powerful engine will be available in Apache RTR 165 RP – TVS Motor has given a 164.9cc single cylinder 4 valve engine in Apache RTR 165 RP. Which generates maximum power of 19hp and peak torque of 14.2Nm. At the same time, with this engine you will get a 5-speed manual gearbox in the bike. At the same time, the company claims that Apache RTR 165 RP is the most powerful bike in this segment.

Apache RTR 165 RP has great features – TVA has equipped this bike with a sporty look, red alloy wheels and new dual-tone seats. Along with this, the bike has LED DRL, race-tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake lever, Bluetooth connectivity.

All-LED headlamps with all-digital instrument cluster. Along with this, 240mm rear disc brakes have been given for better braking performance for safety in the bike.

