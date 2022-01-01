TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with double disc and ABS will be available here for just 66 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

If you like sports bikes but have not been able to buy due to the high price, then know here the complete details of the offers available on TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The segment of sports bikes in the two wheeler sector of the country is the most liked after the budget bikes with mileage, in which you get bikes with every range and feature, in which today we are talking about TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which is its own It is a popular bike of the company.

If you buy TVS Apache RTR 200 4V from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 1.33 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh.

But through our mentioned offers, you can take this sports bike home for less than half the price. Actually, today’s offer on this bike is given by BIKES24 which is a second hand two wheeler buying and selling website.

This website has listed this bike here and its price has been kept only 66 thousand rupees. According to the information given on the website, the model of this TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is 2018 and it has covered 19,644 km so far.

The ownership of TVS Apache RTR 4V is first and it is registered in DL 07 RTO office, Delhi. The company is offering a one-year warranty plan on the purchase of this bike with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike within seven days of buying it, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

If you want to buy this bike, then after this offer, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

,read this also– These top 3 bikes come in a small budget of only 55 thousand, gives big mileage up to 96 kmpl)

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a stylish and fast sports bike in which the company has given 197 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 20.82 PS of power and 16.82 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Apache RTR 4V sports bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 35 kmpl.