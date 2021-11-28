TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with premium design will be available here for just 65 thousand, read the details of the offer

If you want to buy sports bike at a low price, then know here complete details of buying premium designed TVS Apache RTR 200 4V at half price.

The segment of sports bikes is the most preferred after budget bikes in the two-wheeler sector, in which companies like TVS, Hero, Bajaj and Suzuki have the largest number of bikes.

One of the major names out of which is also known as TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. If you buy this bike, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 1.33 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh.

But with the offers mentioned here, you can take this TVS Apache RTR 4V bike home for half the price.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the website BIKES24, which has listed this bike on its site and has kept the price only 65 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Apache bike is 2018 and its ownership is first.

The bike has run 56,642 km so far and its registration is registered in UP16 OTO of Uttar Pradesh.

On purchasing this bike, the company is giving 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like it within seven days of buying this bike, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you without any deduction.

After knowing the offers available on TVS Apache RTI, you know the complete details of its features and specifications.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

Talking about the engine of this bike, it has been given a single cylinder 197.75 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

This engine generates 20.82 PS of power and 17.25 Nm of peak torque in sports mode, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel, with which dual channel ABS system has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives mileage of up to 45 kmpl.