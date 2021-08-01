TVS Apache RTR 2015 model of this bike on sale priced at Rs 40000 – TVS Apache RTR: 2015 model of this bike on sale, priced at Rs 40,000

There are many options in the market through which one can buy used bikes. One such platform is also the commercial website Droom.in. On this platform you will get the bike of your choice at a cheap price. Here you can buy bikes of all brands including second hand scooty, second hand sports bike, second hand bullet, pulsar.

If your budget is less then you can buy second hand bike instead of new bike. There are many such bikes on this platform which are available in the range of 60 to 70 thousand rupees. If you want a bike with a mileage of 60 to 70 km in one liter of petrol with cheap price, then there are many options available on it. Here are some options:-

1. TVS Apache RTR: 2015 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has covered 17,000 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 45 kmpl. It is powered by a 180 cc engine that makes 17.2 bhp. Its wheel size is 17 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 40,000.

2. Yamaha YZF-R15 2.0: 2015 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has covered 25,800 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 45 kmpl. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that makes 17.2 bhp. Its wheel size is 17 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 70,000.

3. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V FI: 2018 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has covered 13,000 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 40 kmpl. It is powered by a 197 cc engine that produces 20.70 bhp. Its wheel size is 17 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 75,000.

Note: The information related to the bikes mentioned above is according to the information on the Droom website. All these bikes are available for sale in Delhi Circle. While buying a used bike, check the documents and condition of the vehicle yourself. Do not transact online without meeting the owner of the vehicle or checking the vehicle.





