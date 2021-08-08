TVS Apache RTR of 2016 model on sale here gives mileage of 60 kmpl – TVS Apache RTR of 2016 model on sale here gives mileage of 60 kmpl

If your budget is less and unable to buy a new bike, then do not be disappointed because apart from new bikes, there is a huge market for second hand bikes in the country. There are many platforms available to buy second hand bikes. Customers are confused that through which platform to buy used bikes?

One such commercial website is also Droom.in, through which customers can buy the bike of their choice at a cheap price. On the website you will also find some information related to the bike. On this platform, you will get bikes in the range of 15 to 45 thousand rupees.

1. TVS Apache RTR: 2016 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 15,000 km. This bike is capable of giving mileage of 60 kmpl. It is powered by a 160 cc engine that makes 15.2 bhp. Its wheel size is 17 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 42,000.

2. Hero CBZ Xtreme: This bike is available for sale in 2010 model. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 23,000 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 65 kmpl. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that produces 14.4PS of power. Its wheel size is 18 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 15,000.

3. Honda CB Shine: 2015 model of this bike is available for sale. It is being sold by the first owner of the bike. This bike has run 20,000 km. This bike is capable of giving a mileage of 65 kmpl. It is powered by a 125 cc engine that makes 10 bhp. Its wheel size is 17 inches. Its price has been kept at Rs 32,500.

Note: The information related to the bikes mentioned above is according to the information on the Droom website. All these bikes are available for sale in Delhi Circle. While buying a used bike, check the documents and condition of the vehicle yourself. Do not transact online without meeting the vehicle owner or checking the vehicle.






