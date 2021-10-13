TVS brings Apache RTR 160 4V with new Jupiter 125, know features and prices of both vehicles after new Jupiter 125 TVS brings Apache RTR 160 4V after new Jupiter 125, know – Features and prices of both the vehicles

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor on Thursday introduced a new 125cc version of Jupiter, followed by the Apache RTR 160 4V on Friday (October 8, 2021).

This Apache motorcycle is powered by a 4 valve oil cooled race derived O3C engine with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-FI). Apart from this, double cradle syncrostiff chassis, racing tires and racing double-barrel exhaust have been given in the vehicle. Talking about the color, it comes in three colors, which include Night Black, Metallic Blue and Racing Red.

The bike gets electric start, while there is a 5-speed gearbox. According to the company, its maximum speed is 114 kilometers per hour. The drum version of the bike is priced at Rs 1,11,565 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the disc model costs Rs 1,14,615 (ex-showroom Delhi). Apart from the test ride of the vehicle, booking can also be done through the official website of TVS Motor.

At the same time, the price (ex-showroom) of this new scooter in Delhi has been kept at Rs 73,400. The company is already selling a 110 cc version of the scooter and has expanded its Jupiter range with the Jupiter 125 cc variant. According to the company, this new version has great features along with new features. The Jupiter 125 cc offers the longest seat ever in the scooter category with more under-seat luggage space.

TVS reports that the Jupiter is powered by a 124.8 cc engine that delivers a maximum power of 6 kW. The scooter also gets a semi-digital speedometer with smart alerts, km-distance averaging. KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We have always… focused on parameters such as brand investment and product innovation. We are confident that the TVS Jupiter 125 will be a perfect fit for the evolving needs.”