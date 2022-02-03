TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak Which is better in both electric scooters, know features, specifications and price

Electric scooters from Bajaj and TVS dominate. Because both these companies are very reliable. If you also want to buy one of these two electric scooters, then here are the details of both these electric scooters.

TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak Range

The TVS iQube has a range of 75Km, the TVS iQube can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The top speed of the scooter is 78 kmph. It takes 5 hours to charge. Bajaj Chetak can be driven up to 90 km in a single charge. On the other hand, Bajaj Chetak runs at a top speed of 60 kmph in Eco mode. It takes 5 hours to charge.

Features of TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak

Many features are available in these scooters. Features like Geo-Fencing and Geo Tagging are available in both the scooters. The headlamp on the iQube is located in the front apron and gets LED daytime running lights. Bajaj Chetak Electric comes with retro styling. It gets round headlamps and LED daytime running lights, which come with chrome bezels.

TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak Tires & Brakes

TVS iQube gets 90/90-12 front and 90/90-12 rear tyres. It also gets features like tubeless tires and alloy wheels. The Bajaj Chetak gets 90/90-12 front and 90/100-12 rear tubeless tyres. It gets alloy wheels.

TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak Price