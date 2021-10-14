TVS Jupiter 125’s new avatar will set ablaze in its segment, read full details from price to features

TVS Motors has launched a new avatar of TVS Jupiter 125. In which the company has done everything from design to features. Read full details.

The country’s leading vehicle manufacturer TVS Motors has introduced a new avatar of its best selling scooter TVS Jupiter in the Indian market on 7 October.

TVS has launched this new Jupiter 125 with a starting price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has equipped this scooter with hi-tech features.

The company has introduced this scooter with a new design and new features, making this scooter a completely different design from the existing Jupiter.

Talking about the features of this scooter, the company has given LED headlight with daylight running LED headlamp in the front, which is given in an attractive V shape with brilliant chrome on the front of the body.

Along with this, diamond-cut alloy wheels have been given in the disc variant, which makes the look of this scooter more attractive. In the new TVS Jupiter, the company has given a single-cylinder 124 cc engine which is based on air-cooled technology.

The scooter has a semi-digital speedometer with smart alerts, real-time mileage indicator. With which the front telescopic suspension with monotube canister gas charged shocks and 3-step-adjustable rear shocks have been provided.

The scooter has a large under-seat storage capacity of 33 liters in which you can comfortably keep two full face helmets. With which this seat has been made longer than before keeping two people in mind.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

Talking about the features of the scooter, it has an external fuel fill cap at the front, which can prove to be the USP of this scooter. This is the biggest change that has been done in this scooter.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Apart from this, features like side stand indicator, all-in-one lock and front glove box with mobile charger have been provided which are not available in any other scooter in this segment.

The company has launched it in four attractive colors, in which the first color is Dawn Orange, second Indie Blue, third color is Prastine White and fourth color is Titanium Grey.

After launch, this new TVS Jupiter 125 is expected to compete with Hero Destini 125, Aprilia SR 125, Honda Activa, Suzuki Access 125.